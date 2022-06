A gun safety law first passed in Connecticut is part of a package of gun control bills being considered by the U.S. House on Wednesday. Connecticut’s Ethan’s Law, passed in 2019, requires loaded and unloaded guns to be properly secured so that people under the age 18 cannot access them. It’s named for Ethan Song, a 15-year-old from Guilford. He was accidentally shot and killed with an unsecured gun at a friend’s house.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO