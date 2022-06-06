ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Weekend storm dumped this much polluted rainfall runoff into the St. Lucie River

By Max Chesnes, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

As this weekend's tropical disturbance swept past the Treasure Coast, the rainfall runoff that flowed into the St. Lucie River for nearly nine hours Saturday averaged 180 million gallons daily.

Aerial images posted to social media Monday afternoon showed plumes of murky water flowing out of the St. Lucie Inlet into the Atlantic Ocean. Time will tell whether the river was polluted with toxic algae or contaminants such as nitrogen and phosphorus, mostly from fertilizer, that can feed algal blooms.

The Army Corps of Engineers opened the St. Lucie Lock and Dam gates at 11:30 a.m. and closed them at 8:15 p.m. to lower the C-44 Canal's water level, which was rising about 1.2 inches per hour, according to spokesperson Erica Skolte.

The 26-mile canal connects Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie River, but none of the discharged water came from the lake, only western Martin County.

Before the discharges, the canal was at about 13 feet, 8½ inches Saturday, which was over a foot higher than Lake O's elevation at the time, according to an analysis of Corps data. After the storm had mostly passed Sunday morning, the Corps sent canal water back into the lake, whose latest level was recorded at 12 feet, 9 inches.

"We made releases out of (the St. Lucie Lock and Dam) as needed to manage C-44 Canal levels during the storm," Skolte wrote in an email to TCPalm Monday morning.

Could toxic algae enter the river?

The discharges came at a time when the St. Lucie River has seen a streak of cleaner water. On Friday, before the discharges, the river's habitat health was in the "good" range at 84%, according to the Stuart-based Florida Oceanographic Society.

However, water in the western end of the C-44 Canal contained traces of toxic algae, Florida Department of Health officials warned Friday.

The cyanobacteria, commonly called blue-green algae, contained 0.98 parts per billion of the toxin microcystin near the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam, according to the latest Department of Environmental Protection data.

At 8 parts per billion, the toxin makes water too hazardous to touch, ingest or inhale for people, pets and wildlife, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Max Chesnes is a TCPalm environment reporter focusing on issues facing the Indian River Lagoon , St. Lucie River and Lake Okeechobee. You can keep up with Max on Twitter @MaxChesnes , email him at max.chesnes@tcpalm.com and give him a call at 772-978-2224.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Weekend storm dumped this much polluted rainfall runoff into the St. Lucie River

