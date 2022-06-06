ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What private golf course is next after Valhalla? Here are Golfweek's rankings for Kentucky

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

Looking for an exclusive golf experience? Louisville's got you covered.

Golfweek on Monday released its 2022 rankings of the best private golf courses in the country by state . Three of Kentucky's top five courses call the 502 home.

Let Golfweek editor Jason Lusk explain how the list came together.

"The hundreds of members of that ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on 10 criteria on a points basis of 1 through 10," Lusk wrote. "They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Those overall ratings are averaged to produce these rankings."

Here's a look at the five private Kentucky courses that, according to Golfweek, are a cut above. Unlike the commonwealth's best public courses , these private courses don’t accept daily-fee or resort play. Members only.

Valhalla Golf Club (Louisville)

Address: 15503 Shelbyville Road, Louisville 40245

Website: https://www.valhallagolfclub.com/

Idle Hour Country Club (Lexington)

Address: 1815 Richmond Road, Lexington 40502

Website: https://www.idlehourky.com/

The Club at Olde Stone (Bowling Green)

Address: 950 Village Way, Bowling Green 42103

Website: https://www.olde-stone.com/

Hurstbourne Country Club (Louisville)

Address: 9000 Hurstbourne Club Lane, Louisville 40222

Website: https://www.hurstbournecc.com/

Big Spring Country Club (Louisville)

Address: 5901 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville 40205

Website: https://www.bigspringcc.com/

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What private golf course is next after Valhalla? Here are Golfweek's rankings for Kentucky

