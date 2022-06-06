ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

What Traits Emerge In Axe-Throwing?

By Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband Paul and I were in Ruidoso, New Mexico when we were invited to try a trendy axe-throwing experience on the main street at Win Place and Show Bar. Because I almost always say “yes” to new experiences — as long as they don’t harm me or anyone else —...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
Silver City Sun-News

Kingston-area residents advised to 'safeguard properties' as Black Fire creeps closer

This article was updated to reflect that the community of Hillsboro is in the Planning status. GILA NATIONAL FOREST – The community of Kingston and other homesteads along Percha Creek have been elevated to a more urgent evacuation status as the Black Fire grows closer The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, June 7 that residents in the...
HILLSBORO, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Firefighters work nonstop to fully suppress Black Fire as concerns grow for two communities

NEW MEXICO -- The Black Fire is threatening two mountain communities, coming within seven miles of Hillsboro and Kingston. Residents have been told to have a plan in place to evacuate with personal belongings, family, pets, and other supplies. Click here for a real-time, interactive evacuation map. The Black Fire started May 13. It is The post Firefighters work nonstop to fully suppress Black Fire as concerns grow for two communities appeared first on KVIA.
HILLSBORO, NM
lascruces.com

Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo

What could be more wholesome than a State Fair? That’s obviously a rhetorical question, but it does sum up how most people feel about the family-friendly celebration of the region’s agricultural roots and the people who maintain them. Every year in late September, southern New Mexico comes together to pay homage and get a glimpse into a way of life that is vital to our survival. This year, the Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo takes place at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds west of town, September 28 – October 2, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ruidoso, NM
Ruidoso, NM
Lifestyle
rdrnews.com

Local couple honored for years of service, success

The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association has chosen three individuals and a couple to receive 2022 Community Leadership Awards. A banquet at the New Mexico Military Institute is planned for June 23 to recognize the honorees. This is the final of four articles about the award recipients. Generations of families in...
krwg.org

Fire Breaks Out on Mescalero Reservation

Fire officials from Lincoln County and the Village of Ruidoso are currently putting the areas of Cedar Creek, Upper Canyon, and Alpine Village under “Ready” status due to the Cenigita Fire on the Mescalero reservation. Residents of these areas need to be aware that there is a wildfire that could threaten their area, but they are NOT currently under evacuation. Preparing their landscape as much as possible by clearing brush and debris at least 200 feet around their home is advised. The most recent report of the size of the Cenigita Fire is 10 acres, and ground and air resources are on scene. Again, residents are NOT under evacuation at this time. Please see the link below for more information on the Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico program.
MESCALERO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘One-stop shop’: Pharmacy opens at counseling center

“We’re rebuilding … to ensure we can move forward,” Lt. Gov. Howie Morales said Thursday morning, May 26, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of a Genoa Healthcare pharmacy inside Southwest Counseling Center, Inc. (SCC) at 100 W. Griggs Ave. Downtown. Opening the pharmacy is part...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico Man Gets Two Life In Prison Terms for 2009 Murders

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man convicted in a 2009 double homicide case has been sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Robert Chavez’s sentences will run consecutive with previous sentences, including a 26-year prison term for drug trafficking and life in prison plus 21 years for another murder.
rdrnews.com

Mason wins contested magistrate judge race

Longtime Sheriff's Office deputy and Republican James Mason has won his bid for the Division 2 Chaves County magistrate judge seat, according to unofficial primary election results Tuesday night. Mason and his Republican opponent, Nicole Rogers, a city of Roswell Animal Services supervisor and a former Chaves County Detention Center...
CHAVES COUNTY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy