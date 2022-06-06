ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Former U of L star Dana Evans' jaw-dropping 3-pointer you have to see to believe

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
Former Louisville women's basketball star Dana Evans made jaws drop around the country as the third quarter of the Chicago Sky's game against the Washington Mystics came to a close Sunday night at Wintrust Arena.

Playing in her second WNBA season, Evans caught an inbounds pass from a teammate with 3.3 seconds remaining in the third period and the Sky leading the Mystics 64-56. The former All-American took four dribbles, then heaved a high-arching shot into the air from well past half-court.

The third-quarter buzzer sounded. The lights surrounding the backboard flashed red.

Coming out of orbit, the ball bounced against the shooter's square and swished through the net, sending the broadcast crew and the fans in attendance into a frenzy. Evans' teammates mobbed her with hugs as they ran back toward their bench.

Watch a video of Evans' improbable shot below.

Dana Evans:Former Louisville women's basketball All-American wins WNBA title with Chicago Sky

Evans gave the Sky a 67-56 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and the team held on for a 91-82 win to improve to 7-3 on the young season. Evans finished with 12 points on 3-for-7 shooting and four assists in 19 minutes.

Through 10 games of the 2022 season, Evans is averaging 8.9 points and 2.6 assists in 18.3 minutes per game for the reigning WNBA champion Sky.

The Blue Island, Illinois, native played for Louisville from 2017-21 and was selected by the Dallas Wings with the 13th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

