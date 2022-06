You may not have realized it, but there are autonomous minivans on the Sam Rayburn Tollway. A partnership between Aurora Innovation and Toyota North America resulted in a self-driving Toyota Sienna driving a route on the tollway between the Toyota headquarters and Old Denton Road. By late 2024, Aurora says it hopes to launch a driverless rideshare program in a partnership with Uber.

