Delaware County jail inmate charged over threat to shoot circuit court judges

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 4 days ago

MUNCIE, Ind. — An inmate at the Delaware County jail faces five felony charges for allegedly threatening to shoot the county's five Circuit Court judges.

Donald Webster Guinn, 48, of Muncie, was charged Monday with five counts of intimidation, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to an affidavit, Guinn was being interviewed by a court-appointed psychologist tin May when he indicated he was contemplating going to a friend's house near the county jail and arming himself with a high-powered rifle.

Guinn reportedly said he would then "pick off all the ------- judges as they come in one by one."

The Muncie man was being interviewed by the psychologist by order of Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling.

Police: Blackford driver tried to flee after crash that killed great-grandfather, child

He also reportedly said, "If they let me out, (and) I get my hands on some weapons, I might go after Judge Dowling."

The psychologist reported Guinn said he was "like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde."

"Every day is something new with murder and torture," the Muncie man reportedly said. "The dreams are becoming more and more consistent."

He also indicated he intended to "kill cops," adding that "suicide by cop is how I'll go out."

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office filed the intimidation charges in Circuit Court 3.

Gunn was being held in the county jail on Monday under a $25,000 cash bond.

The Muncie man is awaiting trial on 11 charges filed in Delaware Circuit Court 2 since June 2021 — four counts of domestic battery, three counts of invasion of privacy, and single counts of criminal mischief, escape, resisting law enforcement and theft.

More coverage: Portland mother to stand trial on charge she attempted to kill child

According to state Department of Correction records, Guinn has been convicted of crimes including burglary, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and strangulation.

In Wisconsin last week, a man allegedly killed a retired judge who earlier had sentenced him to six years in prison for burglary and firearms convictions.

That suspect, who remains hospitalized after shooting himself, reportedly had a "hit list" containing the names of other elected officials.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County jail inmate charged over threat to shoot circuit court judges

