Coroner releases name of Evansville teenager shot to death near downtown

EVANSVILLE , Ind. — The name of the victim shot to death Sunday night near Downtown Evansville was released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner Tuesday morning.

Javion Deshay Presley-McNary, 17, was confirmed as the shooting victim in a news release from Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Lockyear said Presley-McNary died just after midnight on Monday at Ascension St. Vincent after suffering gunshot wounds to the chest.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Line Street just before midnight and found Presley-McNary, Evansville police said in a news release.

No arrests have been made in the case.

EPD: Evansville shooting near downtown area leaves one person dead

Two separate calls reporting the shooting to police dispatch late Sunday night – one from an individual claiming to be a neighbor and the other claiming to be a family member of the victim – reported that a male had been shot outside his home.

The second caller told dispatch, "He's only 17" several times near the end of the emotional, five-minute call.

The second caller, who identified themselves as a family member, said witnesses saw a small car drive away from the scene and turn onto Washington Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPD's adult investigations unit at 812-436-7979.

