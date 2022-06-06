After 9 years, independent Athens grocer Opa Robby's Market to close storefront

Athens will lose another of its distinguishing features when Opa Robby’s Market closes its storefront next month.

The owners on Monday took to social media to announce that the business will move to online-only service after nine years in operation at its 3129 Atlanta Hwy. location.

“We have been grappling with this for months now,” noted the Facebook message from Susan “Oma Gobby” Rigby, who runs the business with Robert “Opa Gobby” Rigby. “Opa and I cannot continue to operate the retail side of Opa Robby's Market and service our online Market Wagon customers due to employee issues.”

More food coverage:UGA grads' food truck offers biscuits from their farm — just make sure you get there early

Also:Marigold Market among the farmers markets working to make fresh produce more accessible

The Rigbys cited their staffing situation as the reason for closing the grocery store before going on to note that their virtual market will remain open as a means for their customers to source weekly produce and specialty items from Opa Robby’s, which has been using the Market Wagon service since March 2021.

With a proposed closing date at the end of July 2022, the market has begun liquidating everything on the property including shelves, coolers, freezers and decorative items. Opa Robby’s will continue to fill store orders and weekly baskets until their final day of operations, and has encouraged customers to stock up on their favorite items.

Known for its colorful hand-painted signage and eclectic decor, Opa Robby’s opened in 2013 to offer locally-sourced vegetables, meat, fruit, raw milk and canned items alongside homemade casseroles, soups and baked goods and a gift shop featuring crafts by Athens area artists.

Opa Robby's virtual market can be viewed at shop.marketwagon.com/collections/vendor/4665.