Overnight ramp closures set for later this week at Interstate 39/90, Beltline interchange

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Two ramps at the Beltline and Interstate 39/90 interchange will close overnight later this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The loop ramps from the southbound interstate to eastbound U.S. Highway 12/18 and from westbound Highway 12/18 to the southbound interstate will both be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to 5 a.m. the following mornings.

In a news release, WisDOT said the closures will let crews install permanent pavement markings and polymer overlays to help waterproof the road and increase traction. Similar work has led to closures on other ramps at the interchange in recent weeks.

Lane closures are also planned for southbound I-39/90 between Buckeye Road and the Beltline interchange from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to 5 a.m. the following mornings.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.