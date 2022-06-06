ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight ramp closures set for later this week at Interstate 39/90, Beltline interchange

By Logan Reigstad
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Two ramps at the Beltline and Interstate 39/90 interchange will close overnight later this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The loop ramps from the southbound interstate to eastbound U.S. Highway 12/18 and from westbound Highway 12/18 to the southbound interstate will both be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to 5 a.m. the following mornings.

In a news release, WisDOT said the closures will let crews install permanent pavement markings and polymer overlays to help waterproof the road and increase traction. Similar work has led to closures on other ramps at the interchange in recent weeks.

Lane closures are also planned for southbound I-39/90 between Buckeye Road and the Beltline interchange from 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to 5 a.m. the following mornings.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police given $50K grant to focus on pedestrian and bicyclist safety

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will increase enforcement around town in an effort to make roads safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. The department received a $50,000 traffic enforcement grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, officials announced Wednesday. The money will allow officers to monitor roads more frequently, specifically in high-traffic areas such as East Washington Street and Regent Street.
MADISON, WI
