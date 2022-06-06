Potent quotables: Inspirational messages from photographers

In the world of art and photography there many inspirational quotes by masters in every genre. They provide encouragement and motivation to many practitioners of their respective crafts. Here are a few of the many that I have that have been influenced by.

“If your photos aren’t good enough, then you’re not close enough.” - Robert Capa

Robert Capa was a war photojournalist famous for his photos of the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s and WWII in the 1940s. I like this quote because the biggest mistake that most people do when taking pictures is being too far away. When I was a young photo student my instructors used to say: “if you think you’re close enough, then take another step closer.” There is a natural timidity and inclination to step back when taking photos, especially of people. Given that Capa was able in close to his subjects despite the dangers of bullets and bombs then one should be able to overcome a little shyness and to get closer to their subjects.

“Your first 10,000 photographs are your worst.” - Henri Cartier-Bresson

Henri Cartier-Bresson was a French photographer active in the 1930s-1950s. He was the master of the candid photograph. I like this quote because it’s an acknowledgement that when you’re just starting out you’re not going to be very good. That’s why you study, practice and learn. In this digital day and age it seems that instant gratification isn’t quick enough for many people. They believe that they should instantly be an expert at anything they try. Be patient and take the time to learn you craft.

“To consult the rules of composition before making a picture is a little like consulting the law of gravitation before going for a walk.” - Edward Weston

Edward Weston was a master photographer who was active in the early to mid 20th century. This quote is aimed at more advanced photographers. Beginners should consult all kinds of rules and guidelines regarding exposure, equipment and composition, after all they’ve just started their photographic education. But to be an advanced photographer one should know these things as second nature. Composing a photo should come as intuition.

“If you want to be a better photographer, stand in front of more interesting stuff.” - Jim Richardson

Jim Richardson is a nature photographer known for his work in National Geographic who I admire and respect but I strongly disagree with this quote. In fact. I believe in the polar opposite. To me, if you want to improve your photography then stand in front of some boring stuff. How good your photos are shouldn’t come from the subject. In many cases that’s irrelevant. Creativity should come from within. One should “work” the subject. Find new and different angles to shoot from, look for different times of day and/or lighting or try using a different lens. An ordinary or even boring subject should make you think and work harder to come up with a great image.

Finally, Imogene Cunningham’s 70-year career spanned most of the 20th century. She an artistic photographer who was known for her innovation, creativity and imagination. As a photojournalist I have very little in common in style but there is one quote of hers that keeps me going, that gets me up in the morning and try to take better photos than the last. At the age of 93, not to long before her death, Cunningham was asked of all the photographs she’s taken which were the ones she like the best. She replied: “Which of my photographs is my favorite? The one I’m going to take tomorrow.”

Record photographer Clifford Oto has photographed Stockton and San Joaquin County for more than 37 years.