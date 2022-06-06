Miles City boys tennis star Dalton Polesky voted SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Miles City boys tennis star Dalton Polesky for being voted SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29!

The senior won the Class A boys tennis title with a 6-1, 6-3, victory over Havre’s Josh Currie in the state final.

Polesky ran away with this week's honor, receiving 86.67% of the total vote.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 23-29:

Garret Coley, Gallatin boys track and field: Jumped a state-best this spring to win the Class AA state title in the long jump at 23 feet, 1 inch. Added a state championship in the high jump, going 6-4.

Evan Major, Belgrade boys track and field: Won the AA state title with a personal record and state best this spring in the 100 meters at 10.78 seconds, then finished second to Capital’s Thomas Carter in the 200.

Thomas Carter, Helena Capital boys track and field: Won the state 200 meters in a state-best this spring of 21.88 seconds.

Gabe Menicke, Whitefish boys track and field: Won the state Class A triple jump with a personal record and state best this spring of 46 feet, 10.75 inches.

Ryan Ashley, Capital boys tennis: The sophomore capped off a perfect season, beating Blake Phillippi of Bozeman in a final for the second straight week to take the Class AA state title, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Jaeden Wolff, Billings West girls track and field: Ran a personal record and state-best this spring of 24.75 seconds to win the Class AA state title in the 200 meters, then ran 12.08 seconds to add the 100 meters title.

Odessa Zentz, Helena girls track and field: Ran a pair of state bests this spring to win Class AA state titles in the 400 meters at 56.02 seconds and the 800 meters in 2:13.20.

Taylor Chirrick, Billings West girls track and field: Won the AA state title in the 300 low hurdles, running a personal record and state best this spring of 43.80 seconds.

Meg McCarty, Bozeman girls tennis: Completed another perfect weekend by beating teammate Izabel Barr 6-0, 6-0 in the AA state tennis finals. McCarty never lost a set and hasn’t lost a set (and only two total games) in high school over the last two years.

Jaedyn Larson, Florence-Carlton softball: Had a big final two games as Florence won the Class B state title. Had seven hits and five RBI in the final two games of the season.

Eliana Foss, Hamilton girls tennis: Won the Class A state tennis title with a 6-3, 6-1 championship match victory over Evelyn Nelson of Billings Central.