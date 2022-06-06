Umpire Vic Carapazza needlessly caused a scene and ejected Ryan Pressly with two outs in the 9th inning

MLB umpires have been under plenty of scrutiny this season from fans after what has seemed like a steady stream of incompetent performances behind the plate. But even when umpires have a solid game calling balls and strikes, they find ways to needlessly inflict their presence on the game.

It doesn’t get much worse than what we saw on Sunday from umpire Vic Carapazza.

With just one out remaining in the game and Astros closer Ryan Pressly on the mound, Carapazza stopped play to issue a warning when Pressly missed his spot a bit inside to Kansas City’s Michael A. Taylor. While the pitch didn’t come close to hitting Taylor, Carapazza seemed to think Pressly was retaliating for a Yordan Alvarez hit by pitch rather than just trying to get the final out.

The entire scene was ridiculous.

The umpires convened and issued warnings to both benches. And when Pressly tried to argue his case to Carapazza, the umpire ejected Pressly. Again, there was just one out remaining in the game. There was no reason for Pressly to throw at Taylor in the middle of the at-bat. But Carapazza just couldn’t help himself because MLB’s umpiring problem is out of control.

The Astros had to bring in Phil Maton on minimal warmup and then Rafael Montero to get that final out.

Pressly was understandably upset after the game and voiced his displeasure with the umpiring decision. He said via The Houston Chronicle:

“I guess we’re not allowed to pitch inside in the big leagues anymore. I’m human. I will miss inside. To warn me after something like that and to throw me out after questioning it, you have to be better than that.”

MLB fans also had similar thoughts on the whole ordeal.

This was how Twitter reacted