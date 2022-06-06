ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Pair returned to Las Vegas to face charges in ‘violent targeted robbery’

By Greg Haas
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man and a woman have been returned to Clark County to face charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping.

Michael Overton, 31, and Christine Schultz, 22, are in custody at the Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Tuesday morning bail hearing. They are charged in the Friday, March 25, shooting death of 24-year-old Natalie Manduley.

Metro police described the crime as “a violent targeted robbery” in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue, northeast of Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard.

Christine Schultz and Michael Overton surrendered in Florida. (Twitter/@FBILasVegas)

Both Overton and Schultz face charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon. Overton also faces a burglary charge.

The FBI’s Las Vegas office tweeted on May 23 that Overton and Schultz surrendered to the FBI in Jacksonville, Florida. That came five days after Metro police and the FBI held a news conference to announce a $20,000 reward in the case.

Manduley’s boyfriend arrived home as one of the suspects was fleeing, and the boyfriend stopped the suspect by crashing into his car. That suspect ran from the scene, but was arrested three days later.

Kamari Oliver (Credit: LVMPD)

Kamari Oliver, 18, faces the same charges as Overton, along with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in Clark County Detention Center awaiting a Sept. 22 court hearing.

Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Ray Spencer said authorities believe Schultz set up the robbery. “We believe the motive was that the boyfriend had expensive jewelry in the house,” Spencer said.

Police said Schultz knew Manduley, and she had gone to the house. Schultz made a call and three armed men came to the house.

During the robbery, Manduley was able to get her own handgun, and she started shooting at one of the suspects, police said. Manduley was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

