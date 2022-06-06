Old Uniontown Quilt Guild, Hospice of North Central Ohio Veterans Service working together

Old Uniontown Quilt Guild is proud to begin the Veteran's Day Quilt Donation Project at the 2022 Ashland County Fair, in conjunction with the Hospice of North Central Ohio Veterans Service, according to a news release from HNCO.

The Old Uniontown Quilt Guild was started in 1988. This will be the 32nd year that the guild will host a quilt show. It has members who are 90-plus years old who have quilted all their lives.

For details and instructions please see the following list for additional questions you can also email: danesrus.sr@gmail.com. At the 2022 Ashland County Fair there will be quilt donations and raffle to honor the veterans and thank them for their service.

Quilts/aghans will be entered in the fair through a non-judged class. Individuals donating must be an Ashland County resident or an Old Uniontown Quilt Guild member. There will be no entry fee for entering the donated quilt/afghan.

Any style of quilt (including ragged or tied) or afghan (crochet or knitted) will be accepted.

Quilts/afghans should have a patriot theme with red, white and blue colors but overall design should not be a flag (fabric with flags is acceptable). They should be gender neutral and not military branch specific.

Quilts/afghans must be a minimum of 55” x 65”.

Quilts/afghans must have a label with the name of the person who made the item and the date and can leave room for the recipient's name if they would like.

Quilts/afghans will be on display during the entire week of the fair. The fair board will designate a section for it.

All Ashland County veterans attending the fair on Monday will be able to enter for a chance to win one of the donated quilts/afghans. The names will be drawn during that day but will be picked up or delivered after the fair is over.

Hospice of North Central Ohio receives United Fund of Shelby grant

The United Fund of Shelby, Ohio has successfully completed its 2022 fundraising campaign and allocated $1,500.00 from the proceeds for HNCO’s “Camp Hope” children’s bereavement camp, according to a news release from HNCO.

The camp, established by HNCO in 1996, is held annually at Pleasant Hill Outdoor Camp.

“We are indeed grateful to The United Fund of Shelby for their continued support of this special program," said Becky Pfister, HNCO social services supervisor, said in the release. "HNCO could not provide this much-needed program to grieving children without the generous support received through charitable gifts and grants.”

The 2022 Camp Hope is scheduled for June 17, 18, 24 and 25. For more information on Camp Hope and other HNCO services and programs call 800-952-2207 or access our website at: www.myhnco.org.