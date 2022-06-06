Cottage Rehab and Sports Medicine changes names back to Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine

Galesburg Police on Thursday, May 26th, responded to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74 after receiving numerous reports of a possible drunk driver swerving all over the roadway and crossing the centerline. Police got behind the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. In addition to it swerving all over the road, the vehicle slowed down to under 40 miles per hour at one point and even stopped in the lane of traffic on the interstate. Just after police were notified to terminate the pursuit, the vehicle slowed to a stop near mile marker 37. Officers made contact with the highly-intoxicated male driver. The vehicle was equipped with a BAID breathalyzer but was still operating indicating to police the driver was under the influence of something besides alcohol. The driver, 36-year-old Alex Schuring of Waukee, Iowa told police he had no idea officers were behind him. A can of compressed air with a detached hose was discovered inside the vehicle, and officers concluded Schuring was huffing and inhaling the air while driving, according to police reports. According to theperrynews.com out of Perry, Iowa, Schuring was arrested back in October for crashing his vehicle in August of last year injuring a person while huffing compressed air. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the DUI investigation. Schuring is facing a slew of charges including Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Illegal Stopping, and more.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO