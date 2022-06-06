Cottage Rehab and Sports Medicine changes names back to Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine

In the early morning hours on Saturday, May 28th, Galesburg Police responded to the 400 block of North Academy Street for a report of an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle sitting in the roadway with significant front-end damage and the driver slumped over behind the wheel. It’s unclear what the vehicle struck. The driver was 26-year-old Waleedyah Mondaine of Galesburg who said she didn’t need medical attention. Mondaine couldn’t tell officers where she was or where she was going, according to police reports. After a field-sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, Mondaine was placed under arrest. Inside the vehicle, officers found 598 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag, a little over two pounds of cannabis in a glass jar, another 47.5 grams of cannabis in a box, a glass smoking pipe, a small scale, a vacuum sealer, and a burnt cannabis blunt. Mondaine had difficulty staying awake and answering questions. In total, Mondaine was charged with DUI Drugs, Possession of Cannabis 500-2,000 grams, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Vehicle Damage, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Transportation of Cannabis, Illegal Stopping, Failure to Notify of an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
