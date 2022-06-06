ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Cottage Rehab and Sports Medicine changes names back to Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine

 4 days ago

Cottage Rehab and Sports Medicine has changed its name after the recent closure of Cottage Hospital. The physical therapy clinics located in Galesburg and Monmouth have rebranded and are now Advanced...

Monmouth man charged with DUI after crashing into a parked SUV

On Saturday, June 4th, shortly after 11:00 pm, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of North Prairie Street for a possible DUI accident. A silver Lincoln sedan had struck a Toyota SUV that was parked along the street. The driver of the sedan was 31-year-old Clayton McDermot of Monmouth who said he was coming home from a friend’s house and was talking on the phone during the crash. Officers observed numerous alcoholic containers on the floor of the vehicle, and McDermot was emitting a strong alcoholic odor and slurring his words. A field sobriety test indicated signs of impairment and McDermot was arrested. Back at the Public Safety Building, McDermot refused to provide a breath sample. He was then transported to the Knox County Jail. McDermot was charged with Driving Under the Influence – A2, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and Unlawful Use of a Communication Device.
Trio of males arrested after damaging Lake Storey soccer fields in a truck and ATV

Galesburg Police on Wednesday, May 25th, responded to the area of Crestview Drive and North Lake Storey Road for a report of a pick-up truck doing donuts on the soccer fields causing extensive damage. An ATV was also causing damage to the soccer fields. The caller was also able to provide the police with the truck’s make, model, and license plate number. Later on Wednesday, the truck was spotted in the 500 block of Clark Street and police made contact with 19-year-old Tyler Zimmerman who wouldn’t provide officers with much information. On Thursday, May 26th, officers were called back to the residence for a medical call – a male subject had apparent rib injuries and couldn’t breathe. Zimmerman, 18-year-old Colton Newman of Alexis, and the injured 18-year-old Dante Quick of Cambridge initially told police Quick fell from the roof causing his injuries. Newman and Quick were initially attempting to hide from the police. After officers questioned the three, Zimmerman finally admitted that they tore up the soccer field and Quick sustained the injury while on the ATV. Quick was taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center for treatment. Tyler Zimmerman, Colton Newman, and Dante Quick were each charged with Reckless Driving and also face Class 3 Felony charges of Criminal Damage to Property.
GPD investigating suspicious incident at Goodwill.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, June 4th were dispatched to the Goodwill Store at 1338 North Henderson Street for a report of a suspicious incident. Officers arrived and were met by store employees and a 61-year-old female customer. The female customer told police that while she was shopping, an unknown black male approached her and asked for her name and number. The woman told the man her name but not her phone number. The man then handed the woman a note that had the name “Martin” on it along with a phone number. The woman then continued shopping and the man approached her again. This time, he grabbed the woman by the hand and forced her hand onto his groin – on the outside of his pants. The woman ran to a fitting room and then told employees what happened. Employees took the woman to a back office and called police. The man departed before officers arrived in a white Ford Escape. Officers have been unable to locate the vehicle based on the registration address. At the time of the report, officers were also waiting for access to the store’s security cameras. The investigation is ongoing.
Brandt Construction trailer gets damaged during break in; tools get scattered along I-74

Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
Traffic stop leads to female facing stolen firearm charges

Galesburg Police on Saturday, May 28th, around 1:30 in the morning conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration on East Main Street. The 26-year-old female driver told police she knew the registration was expired. A 26-year-old male passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and officers saw a nearly-empty bottle of Hennessy in plain view and conducted a search of the vehicle. Multiple sealed and unsealed bottles of alcohol were found inside the vehicle. It was then discovered that another passenger, 25-year-old Johnnetta Davenport of Chicago had a valid warrant for driving while her license is suspended and she was placed under arrest. The driver and other passengers were free to go. While being placed into custody, officers located a loaded gun in Davenport’s waistband and a baggie of cannabis in her pants pocket. Davenport admitted to buying the gun “off the streets” according to police reports. The gun was reported stolen out of Rock Island. Davenport was charged with the Knox County Warrant, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.
Woman charged with DUI Drugs after found slumped over behind the wheel

Galesburg Police on Friday, May 27th responded to the Ayerco store on North Henderson Street around 3:00 in the afternoon for a female driver unresponsive behind the wheel. Galesburg Fire Personnel were already on scene and had performed a sternum run to wake up 28-year-old Jessica England of Knoxville. GPD has had numerous encounters with England. England denied medical treatment and told police she had a flat tire and was waiting for someone to come to help her and fell asleep. A field-sobriety test indicated signs of impairment and a preliminary breath sample read England’s BAC as 0.00. England was placed under arrest for DUI – Drugs. Inside the vehicle, police found baggies containing methamphetamine and cannabis. England was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail. She was charged with DUI Drugs, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis in a motor vehicle, and Possession of Meth.
Galesburg woman found with over three pounds of cannabis in vehicle after DUI crash

In the early morning hours on Saturday, May 28th, Galesburg Police responded to the 400 block of North Academy Street for a report of an accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle sitting in the roadway with significant front-end damage and the driver slumped over behind the wheel. It’s unclear what the vehicle struck. The driver was 26-year-old Waleedyah Mondaine of Galesburg who said she didn’t need medical attention. Mondaine couldn’t tell officers where she was or where she was going, according to police reports. After a field-sobriety test indicated signs of impairment, Mondaine was placed under arrest. Inside the vehicle, officers found 598 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag, a little over two pounds of cannabis in a glass jar, another 47.5 grams of cannabis in a box, a glass smoking pipe, a small scale, a vacuum sealer, and a burnt cannabis blunt. Mondaine had difficulty staying awake and answering questions. In total, Mondaine was charged with DUI Drugs, Possession of Cannabis 500-2,000 grams, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Vehicle Damage, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Illegal Transportation of Cannabis, Illegal Stopping, Failure to Notify of an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Waukee, Iowa man arrested driving on I-74 while intoxicated from huffing compressed air.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, May 26th, responded to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74 after receiving numerous reports of a possible drunk driver swerving all over the roadway and crossing the centerline. Police got behind the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. In addition to it swerving all over the road, the vehicle slowed down to under 40 miles per hour at one point and even stopped in the lane of traffic on the interstate. Just after police were notified to terminate the pursuit, the vehicle slowed to a stop near mile marker 37. Officers made contact with the highly-intoxicated male driver. The vehicle was equipped with a BAID breathalyzer but was still operating indicating to police the driver was under the influence of something besides alcohol. The driver, 36-year-old Alex Schuring of Waukee, Iowa told police he had no idea officers were behind him. A can of compressed air with a detached hose was discovered inside the vehicle, and officers concluded Schuring was huffing and inhaling the air while driving, according to police reports. According to theperrynews.com out of Perry, Iowa, Schuring was arrested back in October for crashing his vehicle in August of last year injuring a person while huffing compressed air. Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted the DUI investigation. Schuring is facing a slew of charges including Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Illegal Stopping, and more.
Intoxicated Galesburg man arrested after found on rooftop of Weinberg Arcade.

Galesburg Police just before 8:30 pm on Sunday, May 22nd, responded to the Weinberg Arcade in downtown Galesburg for a well-being check. Dispatch advised officers a male subject had climbed the fire escape of the building. Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were already on the scene speaking with 46-year-old Kevin M. Wilson of Galesburg who was on the roof of the building standing on the ledge. According to police reports, Wilson was heavily intoxicated. Sheriff’s deputies and officers told Wilson to come down and he slowly complied. When Wilson reached the bottom, law enforcement asked why he was up there to which Wilson said he was just using the restroom. Wilson became agitated and began yelling at officers – who had trouble understanding what he was saying due to his slurred speech. He was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Wilson was charged with Trespassing and Public Intoxication.
Richardson pleads not guilty in preliminary hearing in Henry County Court

The man charged with the death of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist pleaded not guilty and demanded a jury trial during his preliminary hearing yesterday (May 23rd) at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.22-year-old Daylon Richardson is charged with two counts of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist was struck and killed by Richardson while laying down spike strips to stop the fleeing Richardson on Friday, April 29th. Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun at the West Main Circle K in Galesburg when Richardson fled from police and headed north on U.S. Highway 150. A .40 caliber handgun was found outside Richardson’s wrecked vehicle according to ISP Special Agent Walt Willis who testified in court. Willis also testified that a cell phone recovered at the scene showed images of Richardson with a gun similar to the one found. Richardson also faces separate felony weapons charges, a felony cannabis charge, and a felony charge of “mob action” in Madison County, Illinois. A pretrial conference in Henry County is slated for 9 a.m. June 16, with a jury trial scheduled for the week of July 5.
Galesburg Police Department’s Amber Schlomer named Crime Stopper’s Officer of the Year

The Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers Board on Tuesday presented Galesburg Police Officer Amber Schlomer with the Officer of the Year award. The four-year veteran of the police department was selected by the board due to her recent successes including involvement as the first responding officer in a homicide case as well as gathering social media data that lead to an arrest in an attempted murder case.
County Board approves continuing pay to fallen deputies’ family

The Knox County Board approved a resolution last night (May 24th) to continue paying the spouse of fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist until. State Statutes have compensation available to the families of fallen police officers. There are, however, delays in payments due to required documentation to be filed. The resolution will continue paying Weist’s family for up to a year after his death or until the compensations are paid. Board members approved the resolution unanimously.
