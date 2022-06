The Austin Police Department (APD) is warning of a new trend in theft and crime called “jugging” in which suspects follow victims after they exit a bank or ATM. “There they are approached, threatened with violence or assaulted as the suspect demands the money or aggressively takes the bag of money,” the APD said in a statement posted on Facebook on Friday. “This crime occurs when bags of money are visible when the victim leaves the bank or ATM.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO