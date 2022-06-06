ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Dallas steakhouse ranked among top 10 steakhouses in America for 2022

By Caleb Wethington
CW33
CW33
 2 days ago
DALLAS (KDAF) — Steakhouses are some of the best dining experiences you can have whether it’s by yourself or with your significant other and if you’re in North Texas, you might just find yourself a top 10 experience. Dallas is making an appearance on...

Larry Lease

5 Essential Late-Night Dining Options in DFW

Eating well in the wee morning hours can be a chore.Call Me Fred/Unsplash. Finding a spot to eat in the early morning hours can be a hassle. Many local restaurants shut down their kitchens are closed by midnight, if not earlier. I know this from personal experience, I worked at a restaurant and it closed at 9 p.m., that's not helpful for those looking for some late-night munchies.
DALLAS, TX
Channelocity

Best Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX is one of the largest metropolitan cities and the second largest state in the United States. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country as well. With millions of visitors coming to this major city, it is not surprising that there are many hundreds of restaurants to choose from.
DALLAS, TX
Frisco’s The Star Is Getting These New Tenants

In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery. The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.
New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
Larry Lease

5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas.Lama Roscu/Unsplash. The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
Benji The Dog Getting A Statue In McKinney, Texas

The lovable mutt from the 1974 family film classic Benji will be honored with a statue to celebrate the movie’s 50th anniversary. According to the official announcement, the city of McKinney is funding the statue with support from Daisy Riddle family in memory of their beloved dog. Susan Norris...
CW33

Introducing Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams

DALLAS (KDAF) — Welcome to Fun on the Run with Yolonda Williams! Every show, Yolonda will take you to new places across Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas. Whether that’s Downtown Dallas, historic Fort Worth, or all the cities in between. We’ll be going behind the scenes of all the places you already know, all while introducing you to the ones you didn’t even know existed.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

ZZ Top legend and Dallas native Dusty Hill's treasured items up for grabs in estate sale

UPDATE: Due to a “clerical error,” Gilded Monkey Market’s Thom Anderson tells CultureMap, information the estate sale company released to the press incorrectly insinuated that the Dusty Hill’s family is behind this sale. Rather, says Anderson, “this is an estate sale of the contents of his prior home.” Anderson now says that the contents are for sale by the new owners of Hill’s home; this was not information initially provided.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, June 8-14

Essie Graham’s From A Different View at the Eisemann Center. Film cameras are incredibly fun and surprising tools. Local photographer Essie Grahamis showcasing her works at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through June 26. From a Different View offers Graham’s keen observations of daily life, missed moments and stunning imperfections, created with a variety of film cameras (including instant). Find out more on the Eisemann website.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Designing For Candy: Dallas Architect Stephen Chambers Recalls Infamous Party Home of Candy Montgomery

Stephen Chambers was just starting out decades ago as a young Dallas architect when he was approached by Candy and Pat Montgomery to design their perfect home. It would become “the best party house” in eastern Collin County — a prominent backdrop in Candy, the Hulu miniseries about a gruesome 1980 Dallas-area murder in the Wylie-Fairview-Lucas area.
DALLAS, TX
