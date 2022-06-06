ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From the Editor: Beacon moves to broadsheet

Cover picture for the articleYou will notice a change when you pick up the Cannon Falls Beacon this week. The newspaper pages...

Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
NEW ULM, MN
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Goodhue County 4-H youth teach pups obedience, agility

Nora Frederick is helping her pup Flash learn manners during their second year of training through the Goodhue County 4-H Dog Project. “It’s fun,” 12-year-old Frederick said. When asked if Flash is more trained than his first year, she jokingly said no. “He forgot a lot of manners.”
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

PHOTOS: Classic foursquare farmhouse for sale in Cannon Falls

The foursquare farmhouse is a timeless classic with vintage woodwork and craftsmanship. The house has double pane tilt-in windows and beautiful oak hardwood floors. The home also comes with detailed chandeliers and lovely built-ins. Four of the five bedrooms are on the second floor. Each room is carpeted and has...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Elementary REAL Deal Winners of the Week

The last REAL Deal winners of the school year are Gretta, Caleb, Jadzia, Maelena, Jaxson, Aiden and Addison along with Lisa Peterson, second grade teacher. The REAL Deal classroom award went to DJ Borgen's fourth grade class. The No Lion award for a clean classroom went to Lori Jackson's class and Borgen's class.
CANNON FALLS, MN
kduz.com

Feature Film Set in Henderson

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) — A new feature film will be set in Henderson, and producers are looking for area locals to serve as extras in the film. KEYC reports producers say they are especially seeking adults over the age of 50 for this film, but anyone interested in participating can do so.
camdennews.org

How to recycle large items

This article was written by Randy Klauk, Hennepin County Master Recycler/Composter. Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about what can be recycled, composted or thrown in the garbage, here’s more!. As part of your City collection, crews will take up to two large items...
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Yesteryear: Studying abroad and perfect attendance

This week's Yesteryear column from the Cannon Falls Beacon:. Caitlyn Otis, a student at Cannon Falls High School, will be spending her junior year as a Rotary Exchange Student in Norway. The first family Caitlyn will stay with has sent her an email telling her about their home and family. They are Hogne and Inger Elisabeth Midgard, and they live in Ottestad, about an hour (or 130 km) away from Oslo. The father is a minister in their local church and the mother is a teacher at a school for young children. They have three children – an older son, 24, and two daughters Karin, 19, and Ingun, 15.
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Goodhue County Board approves new doggy day care, Byllesby Park ordinance

A dog kennel and boarding facility for up to 40 pets will be coming to Hay Creek Township in the near future as approved by the Goodhue County Board June 7. Owners Mark and Kim Klamfoth plan to provide day care for large and small dog breeds, using an existing 30-foot by 50-foot shed on their property located at 29645 County 5 Blvd.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Volunteers needed for Cannon Valley Fair

We celebrate the good ol’ summertime with state and county fairs across the nation. First held in the 19th century in America, fairs have developed from expositions of agriculture and technology into a present day American pastime. The first American fair was held in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, in 1807, organized...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

‘Retirement will be nice’: Cushing to leave after 30 years

Melissa Cushing, human resource director, retired May 3 after a 30 year career working for Goodhue County. “It’s been a long run, and I’m ready for something else,” Cushing said. “I want to thank everyone for helping me along the way. The encouragement, support was incredible.”
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota meteorologist wins a third time on 'Jeopardy!'

A Minnesota meteorologist won his third consecutive appearance on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday, a dream come true for a lifelong fan of the long-running trivia game show. Eric Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service's Twin Cities office in Chanhassen, ousted a 16-time champion in his first appearance on Monday.
CHANHASSEN, MN

