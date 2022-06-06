From the Editor: Beacon moves to broadsheet

This week's Yesteryear column from the Cannon Falls Beacon:. Caitlyn Otis, a student at Cannon Falls High School, will be spending her junior year as a Rotary Exchange Student in Norway. The first family Caitlyn will stay with has sent her an email telling her about their home and family. They are Hogne and Inger Elisabeth Midgard, and they live in Ottestad, about an hour (or 130 km) away from Oslo. The father is a minister in their local church and the mother is a teacher at a school for young children. They have three children – an older son, 24, and two daughters Karin, 19, and Ingun, 15.

CANNON FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO