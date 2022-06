Dr. Hakim Stovall knew he wanted to earn a doctorate in Prevention Science, but he was too busy to attend in-person classes. Then he discovered Wilmington University. Wilmington University’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences offers the nation’s only 100-percent-online doctoral degree in Prevention Science. The program focuses on developing evidence-based strategies that reduce risk factors and enhance protective factors to improve the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO