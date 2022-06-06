ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville, GA

Jacqueline “Jackie” Tapley Snell

Cover picture for the article

Jacqueline “Jackie” Tapley Snell, 94, passed away on May 9, 2022, at her home in Wrightsville, Georgia. Jackie was born to the late Bascom and Ellie Tapley on Valentine’s Day, which suited her perfectly, as she was full of love for everyone...

Grice Connect

Bob W. Lanier

Mr. Bob Wesley Lanier, age 73, passed on June 9th, 2022. He was surrounded by the loving presence of his family at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Bob was born in Bulloch County and lived in Statesboro for the majority of his life. He attended Statesboro High School, playing both in the marching band and on the football team, and graduated with the class of 1966. Bob studied finance at several colleges, graduating first from Georgia Southern College in 1970. It was in Sweetheart Circle on the campus of GSC that he met the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Terri Lanier. They married in 1971 and have two daughters, Robin Lanier Burks and Carrie Lanier Haney.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Anonymous donor gifts OTC EAGLE Delegate Chrisanctus “Chris” Igwe

Anonymous donor gifts Ogeechee Technical College Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE state finalist, Chrisanctus “Chris” Igwe, with $1,000 and a congratulatory certificate. Recently, Ms. Carla DeBose, Director of Professional Development and Transition Resources at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), made a trip to Statesboro to surprise Mr. Igwe at The SACK Company where he recently began work as an electrician. According to DeBose, the donor was so impressed by the interactions they had with the TCSG EAGLE Leadership Competition finalists in Atlanta that they wanted to present each one of them with a gift.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Cheryl (Sherry) Smith Hendrix

Cheryl (Sherry) Smith Hendrix, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Westwood Nursing Home in Statesboro, Georgia. Sherry was born on October 31, 1945 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Spencer and Helen Conners Smith. She was a graduate of Savannah High School. Sherry was a retired medical transcriptionist and was a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro. She loved the Lord which was evident by her commitment to her Bible studies, reading numerous Christian books, and singing gospel songs. She also enjoyed going to the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mark David Mandes

Mark David Mandes passed away suddenly at his home May 27, 2022. Mark was born on September 24, 1963 to Ric Mandes and Carolyn Mandes. He had worked as a Production Planner for Hotset America Corporation where he took pride in his work, had excellent work ethics and was well respected by all of his coworkers.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Tommy Lee Busby

It is with the utmost respect, that we announce the passing of Mr. Tommy Busby, Sr., who departed this life, Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Emory Hospital Midtown, Atlanta, Georgia. We extend our many prayers and condolences to his family and friends. Funeral arrangements are fourth coming. Final rites...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mollie Grooms Bryant

Mollie Grooms Bryant, 94, of Stilson passed away at her home on May 7th, 2022, after an extended illness. Mollie was surrounded by her loving family. The long time Bulloch County native retired after many years with Georgia Southern College. Mollie loved to travel all over the United States with Excursions Unlimited and her traveling friend, Waunetta Dominy. She also loved to be outdoors enjoying the sunshine while walking and working in her beautiful garden. Mollie was a long-time member of Lanes Primitive Baptist Church, where she first joined at the age of 12.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. George Stephenson Haymans

Mr. George S. Haymans (Steve), age 77, died on Thursday, June 2nd 2022 at his home under the care of Kindred Hospice. George was born on December 22nd 1944 in Savannah, GA to the late Mr. William Henry Haymans Sr. and Mrs. Ella Lee McElveen Haymans. He was raised in Savannah, GA and worked for 49 years in the HVAC industry, most of that time with Weather Doctors. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping, and also woodworking. George was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Henry Haymans Jr., his sister, Doris Helpingstine, as well as a niece and a nephew.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Betty Foy Sanders

On May 29th 2022, Betty Foy Sanders passed away peacefully comforted by the fact she had been able to remain in her home in the later years of her remarkable life. Betty had suffered many years with a variety of ailments that were manageable thanks to her devoted daughter, Betty and the many equally devoted caregivers, who did their very best to make her life as comfortable as possible.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Kiwanis International Named Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Top Ten

The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro was named as one of the Top Ten Kiwanis Clubs Internationally on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the Signature Project Breakfast during the 2022 Kiwanis International Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Statesboro club President John Banter and President-Elect Chris Wiggins attended the awards breakfast this morning...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Vickie Lynn Hodges

Mrs. Vickie Lynn Hodges, age 54, departed this life, Monday May 23, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Ancil Silas Parrish and the late Linda sue Nesmith. She leaves fond memories to be cherished by: her...
BROOKLET, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Sue Nell Deal Nessmith

Sue Nell Deal Nessmith, age 87, passed away at home on Tuesday May 24, 2022 surrounded by family. She was the daughter of James Cecil and Ollie Mae Alderman Deal. Sue enjoyed time with family, watching cop shows, Andy Griffith, cooking, crocheting, her flowers, talking on the phone with her church family and writing stories and reading.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

EGRMC’s Taylor Hinojosa Receives DAISY Award

Taylor Hinojosa, LPN, was recently awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Taylor began her nursing career at EGRMC in August of 2020. Nominations. Taylor received multiple nominations for this award, and below are some of the excerpts of the kind words that were...
DAISY, GA
Grice Connect

Ms. Stephanie Garrett Akins

Ms. Stephanie Garrett Akins, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, May 31st at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Garrett was born in Statesboro, GA on August 18th 1986 and raised in Portal. She was a 2004 graduate of Portal High School and later attended a technical college for medical billing. She enjoyed working in her yard with flowers and her animals, as well as coloring and painting. Her passion in life though was her two children, Jorja and Aze. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gary Akins, Sr., her great-grandmother, Ester Best, her maternal grandparents, Betty Heath and Larry Williams, and her aunt, Michelle McDowell.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

$250K raised for police dogs across Georgia after K-9 event

Hundreds gathered Saturday evening for food, drinks and a silent auction at Ogeechee Tech all to benefit the Georgia Police K-9 Association. The event featured over 25 police canines and a few celebrity dogs popular on Instagram. The event raised $250,000 for K-9 units across the state to equip them with vests, medical kits, narcan, training, equipment and help for retired K-9’s, according to a Facebook post by the foundation.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Stephen “Steve” Anthony Strozzo

Mr. Stephen Anthony Strozzo, age 66, died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home in Statesboro. Born in Bulloch County on April 15, 1956, Steve was the first-born son to Mr. Gerald B. (“Jerry”) Strozzo and Mrs. JoAnne Allen Strozzo. He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School and then attended Emory University where he studied Biology and Chemistry, later graduating from Georgia Southern University. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan in a civilian capacity.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Cynthia D. Golden

Mrs. Cynthia Denise Golden, passed into rest, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Augusta University Medical Center. She was a native of Augusta, Georgia and received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. She was a graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Forsyth Correctional Training Center.
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro High School Class of 1987 holds 35th reunion

The Statesboro High School Class of 1987 came back together Saturday night which was 35 years from the exact day they graduated, June 4, 1987. Class of 1987 sweethearts, Leah Cannon Barron and her husband Jimmy Barron, coordinated the reunion. The reunion was held at fellow SHS 1987 classmate Franklin Dismuke’s Eagle Creek Brewery in downtown Statesboro.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Mr. Julian (J.M.) M. Aycock Jr.

J. M. Aycock, Jr. of Brooklet died on May 30, 2022, at Ogeechee Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, at the age of 83. He was born in Brooklet on April 2, 1939 to Julian Aycock, Sr. and Elsie Jareck Aycock. His early years were spent on the farm and in Brooklet. He attended Southeast Bulloch High School and graduated from Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. He attended the University of Georgia for three years until the call of adventure beckoned. He and two sigma Nu fraternity brothers took a cross country trip to Alaska in 1961 for jobs surveying roads to connect outlying communities to the few cities. They lived in a cabin with no electricity or plumbing and a hole in the ground for refrigeration as that was how many people lived during that time in Alaska.
BROOKLET, GA
Grice Connect

Mrs. Kathy Lynette Sutton McLain

Kathy Lynette Sutton McLain, age 79 gained her angel wings on Friday, May 20, 2022, under hospice care. She was of the Baptist Faith and was a 1961 graduate of Clinch County High School, Homerville, Georgia. She was born in Haylow, GA and moved to Homerville, GA with her parents and siblings in the late fifty’s. After marrying the love of her life in 1961, she moved to Jacksonville, FL where both she and her husband began working at King Edward Cigar Factory. Later, she and her husband became co-owners (dealer, Gate gas branded) of the Gate Station, full-service gas station which included tire service in Jacksonville, FL which was located on the corner of 8th and Ionia Street. In 1983, Gate Petroleum made an offer that both she and her husband could not resist which led them to Pooler, GA where they both operated the new Gate Convenience Store that was built at the location of Highway 80 and the I-95 interstate. She then became a longtime resident of Effingham County for thirty-three years until losing her husband in 2017 after 56 years of marriage. She then decided to sell her home and moved to Bulloch County in 2019 which allowed her to be closer to family. She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Daisy Sutton, her husband, Albert Issac McLain, her first born son, Joey Levin McLain, her sister and brother-in-law, Bertie and Noah Bennett, her brother and sister-in-law, Roland Sr. & Sandra Sutton, a niece, Sherrie Sutton Booth, her brother-in-law, William North Sr. and a nephew, William North Jr.
STATESBORO, GA
