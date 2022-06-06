Jacqueline “Jackie” Tapley Snell

Kathy Lynette Sutton McLain, age 79 gained her angel wings on Friday, May 20, 2022, under hospice care. She was of the Baptist Faith and was a 1961 graduate of Clinch County High School, Homerville, Georgia. She was born in Haylow, GA and moved to Homerville, GA with her parents and siblings in the late fifty’s. After marrying the love of her life in 1961, she moved to Jacksonville, FL where both she and her husband began working at King Edward Cigar Factory. Later, she and her husband became co-owners (dealer, Gate gas branded) of the Gate Station, full-service gas station which included tire service in Jacksonville, FL which was located on the corner of 8th and Ionia Street. In 1983, Gate Petroleum made an offer that both she and her husband could not resist which led them to Pooler, GA where they both operated the new Gate Convenience Store that was built at the location of Highway 80 and the I-95 interstate. She then became a longtime resident of Effingham County for thirty-three years until losing her husband in 2017 after 56 years of marriage. She then decided to sell her home and moved to Bulloch County in 2019 which allowed her to be closer to family. She is preceded in death by her parents, David and Daisy Sutton, her husband, Albert Issac McLain, her first born son, Joey Levin McLain, her sister and brother-in-law, Bertie and Noah Bennett, her brother and sister-in-law, Roland Sr. & Sandra Sutton, a niece, Sherrie Sutton Booth, her brother-in-law, William North Sr. and a nephew, William North Jr.

