PITTSBURGH -- For a moment, Tarik Skubal had been scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday at PNC Park. The Pirates probably wish it had stayed that way. The reasoning made sense. Though the skies weren’t threatening as game time neared, radar showed a line of thunderstorms clearly headed toward PNC Park; the only question was when they would arrive. The Tigers, thinking the storms would hit around 7:40 p.m. ET, had no interest in starting Skubal at 7:05 and then having to replace him after a couple of innings. So they announced that Wily Peralta would start the game and that Skubal would instead pitch on Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO