MISSOULA - Cameron Thompson drove in a pair of runs with three hits, including a solo home run, and Brandon Bohning added a two-run single to back a 5 1/3-inning effort by Rafael Monsion as the Missoula Paddleheads got past the division-leading Great Falls Voyagers 8-4 in the last game of a six-game Pioneer Baseball League series Sunday afternoon at Ogren Park's Allegiance Field.

With the Idaho Falls-Grand Junction game still going on at the Chukar's Melalueca Field Sunday evening(, the Voyagers (9-3) continued to lead the Chukars by one game in the PBL North, while Missoula (6-6) moved into fourth place, one game ahead of Glacier in the win column. The Range Riders dropped an 8-2 decision to the Billings Mustangs Sunday at Dehler Park in the Magic City.

The Voyagers fell behind early when Thompson cracked a solo shot off starter Quincy Jones, then Brandon Bohning broke a 1-all tie in the second when he reached on an error, collecting two runs batted in.

It would not get much better for the Voyagers, who got an RBI double from Eddie McCabe and solo jacks from Tyler Crabbe and Riley Jepson. Jepson's shot came in the top of the ninth, but the Great Falls club could not get a sustained rally going.

Missoula added three tallies in the fifth and two more in the sixth off a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly.

Jones went 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits, a walk, and six runs - only three earned - while striking out four. He took the loss.

Monsion got the win, allowing three earned on five hits. He also fanned four batters.

Jepson got half of the Voyagers' six hits. McCabe accounted for two other safeties.

Thompson and Lamar Sparks each had three hits for Missoula.

After a day off Monday, the Voyagers will open a six-game series against the PBL's newest team, Kalispell's Glacier Range Riders, Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Centene Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: PRO BASEBALL: Paddleheads stop Voyagers' win string at four games