Cascade County, MT

Uptick in Cascade County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; community now 'Medium' Risk

By Nicole Girten, Great Falls Tribune
 4 days ago

Cascade County is now considered a Medium Community Level risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There was an increase in both reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the last week, according to updates from the City-County Health Department and Benefis Health System on Monday.

Benefis Health System reported 12 total COVID-19 patients on Monday, with two in the Intensive Care Unit. The majority of those hospitalized were vaccinated. Of those hospitalized six have had one booster, two of whom have had a second booster, according to Benefis Communications Manager Sarah Yoder.

Last week the hospital reported eight COVID-19 hospitalizations and five the week before that.

CCHD reported 125 new reported COVID-19 cases in the last week in its weekly report on Monday, up from 72 new cases last week. This is likely an undercount as at-home tests have become widely available.

The number of patients hospitalized and the number of new reported cases are still well below the record highs seen during the omicron and delta variant waves in the community seen earlier this year and last fall, which peaked with over 50 reported hospitalizations in both surges.

CCHD spokesperson Ben Spencer said that although it is a small sample size, it appears that the omicron variant BA.2 (and a subvariant of BA.2) has become the dominant strain, as reported in the state’s most recent COVID-19 Epidemiology profile from May 27. Spencer said variant BA.4 has also been detected in Montana, but it has not been confirmed in Cascade County.

The CDC’s guidance for Medium community levels:

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • People may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask

CCHD is echoing the CDC’s recommendations, per Spencer.

As outlined on the CDC’s website , the COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.

To order at-home COVID-19 tests through the federal government, go to covidtests.gov.

CCHD requests test results be reported at DPHHS' reporting site at montanagovernment-aijle.formstack.com/forms/montana_covid_home_test_reporting . If you do not have internet access, CCHD asks you call the department to report a positive result. The number is (406) 454-6950. It is recommended that positive results be confirmed through a PCR test.

The state posted 1,501 new COVID-19 cases on Monday since last week’s update, bringing Montana’s total active confirmed reports to 1,815.

Montana reported 3,423 total deaths from the virus, according to the state website covid19.mt.gov.

Cascade County reported 125 new cases and now has 187 active cases, according to CCHD’s weekly update.

Of the state’s eligible population, 55% are fully vaccinated. Of the county’s eligible population, 51% are fully immunized against the virus.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Uptick in Cascade County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; community now 'Medium' Risk

Comments / 1

