YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A federal judge has sentenced an Elyria man to 10 years in prison on drug-related charges that involve fentanyl, heroin and other substances. Demarcus P.A. Boone, 26, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO