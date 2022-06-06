ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenville, TX

Stephenville's Meiron excels in batter's box during playoff run

By Carson Field, Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

Dylanjer Meiron ends his high school baseball career with one last honor: Big Country Player of the Week.

The Stephenville senior had an excellent playoffs, helping the Yellow Jackets reach the Region II-4A region final.

Between Stephenville’s regional semifinal series against Snyder and regional final series against Argyle, Meiron batted .444 with four RBIs and four runs. He also walked five times and had two extra-base hits.

Stephenville finished the season 24-13-1 after losing to Argyle in two games. Before that, Stephenville defeated Burkburnett, Decatur, Iowa Park and Snyder in the playoffs.

Best of the Rest

Hannah Wells, Coahoma pitcher

Wells was a leader for the Bulldogettes’ playoff run, both in the circle and in the batter’s box.

The freshman went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double and an intentional walk in Coahoma’s 14-10 win against Franklin in the semifinals. She also earned the win in the circle, pitching all nine innings.

Wells added a hit and pitched all seven innings in the final, though Coahoma lost 6-5 to Hallettsville.

The Bulldogettes went 33-5-1 en route to their first tournament since 2008.

Jacelyn Bell, Stamford outfielder

In Stamford’s 1-0 loss to Lovelady in the state semifinals, Bell was the Lady Bulldogs’ top hitter. She went 3-for-3 with a double.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the season 25-5.

Sydney Hancock, Hermleigh catcher

In a low-scoring semifinal game, Hancock sparked Hermleigh’s offense.

The catcher belted a triple to left field in the sixth inning to give the Lady Cardinals a 1-0 lead. Hermleigh added another run that inning before escaping with a 2-1 win.

Hermleigh fell 6-2 to D’Hanis in the state title game, and the Lady Cardinals finished the year 16-7.

Citlaly Gutierrez, Stamford pitcher

Gutierrez threw a no-hitter against Hamlin in the regional final to send Stamford to its second state tournament in a row.

She followed that up with a strong performance at state. Gutierrez pitched all seven innings of Stamford’s 1-0 loss. The only real damage Lovelady had against Gutierrez came from bunts — the Lady Lions scored their only run on a bunt single.

Gutierrez posted 10 shutouts and five no-hitters her senior year.

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Stephenville's Meiron excels in batter's box during playoff run

