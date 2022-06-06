Queen banned Harry and Meghan from photographing moment she first met her great-granddaughter Lilibet

THE Queen banned Harry and Meghan from bringing a photographer into Windsor Castle to capture the moment Lilibet met Lilibet.

The Sussexes introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother for the first time on Thursday afternoon, The Sun understands.

They wanted to bring a private snapper in to capture their first face-to-face meeting but were told “no”.

Lilibet was controversially named after the Queen’s childhood nickname, causing a storm amid claims Her Majesty was “told not asked” about the decision.

And Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, scurried back to California on Sunday afternoon without a snap.

There were fears any photos of the Queen and Lilibet taken by the couple’s photographer would be shared by them with US telly networks.

They were kept at arm’s length by the royals during the Platinum Jubilee and left without any public appearances alongside the Queen, Charles, Camilla, William or Kate.

An insider said: “Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen.

“But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.”

Buckingham Palace did not want to comment.

The couple had agreed to stick to the script to keep a low profile for the weekend, with no Netflix cameras.

They had to make do with second row royal status at the Queen’s Thanksgiving Service at St Paul’s on Friday.

They flew back to California by private jet on Sunday.

Harry looked less than pleased when photographed after landing yesterday.

