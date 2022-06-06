ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen banned Harry and Meghan from photographing moment she first met her great-granddaughter Lilibet

By Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE Queen banned Harry and Meghan from bringing a photographer into Windsor Castle to capture the moment Lilibet met Lilibet.

The Sussexes introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother for the first time on Thursday afternoon, The Sun understands.

The Queen banned Harry and Meghan from bringing a photographer into Windsor Castle to capture the moment she first met great-granddaughter Lilibet Credit: Reuters
The Sussexes introduced their daughter Lilibet to her great-grandmother for the first time on Thursday afternoon, The Sun understands Credit: Alexi Lubomirski
Meghan & Harry yesterday released this picture of Lilibet celebrating her first birthday Credit: Reuters

They wanted to bring a private snapper in to capture their first face-to-face meeting but were told “no”.

Lilibet was controversially named after the Queen’s childhood nickname, causing a storm amid claims Her Majesty was “told not asked” about the decision.

And Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, scurried back to California on Sunday afternoon without a snap.

There were fears any photos of the Queen and Lilibet taken by the couple’s photographer would be shared by them with US telly networks.

They were kept at arm’s length by the royals during the Platinum Jubilee and left without any public appearances alongside the Queen, Charles, Camilla, William or Kate.

An insider said: “Harry and Meghan wanted their photographer to capture the moment Lilibet met the Queen.

“But they were told no chance. It was a private family meeting.”

Buckingham Palace did not want to comment.

The couple had agreed to stick to the script to keep a low profile for the weekend, with no Netflix cameras.

They had to make do with second row royal status at the Queen’s Thanksgiving Service at St Paul’s on Friday.

They flew back to California by private jet on Sunday.

Harry looked less than pleased when photographed after landing yesterday.

Harry and Meghan were kept at arm’s length by the royals during the entire Platinum Jubilee Credit: Getty
There were fears any photos of the Queen and Lilibet taken by the couple’s photographer would be shared by them to US telly networks Credit: Getty
Harry looked less than pleased when photographed after landing in California yesterday Credit: Rex

Sharon Long
3d ago

they've show pictures of Harry returning home not looking so happy. I can't imagine what he is feeling!! I think Harry n Megan thought all the all the attention was going to be on them!!!! Nope!! Its a celebration for the queen!!

20
Denise Davis
3d ago

Good for the Queen not giving those two anything to cash in on! He should have never married that two bit B actress she's in it for whatever she can get and when that runs out she will be gone!

26
hope
2d ago

Harry has always been the outcast because he's like his mom. he speaks his mind when need be. Harry was unhappy and had been lost since the death of his mother. Megan is Megan we don't really know any of them just by the media says. but every family has issues Rich or POOR we all have them.

17
The US Sun

