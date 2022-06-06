ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners vs. Astros Odds, Pick and Preview

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uq9Yd_0g2GWHf300

After coming so close to ending their playoff drought in 2021, the Seattle Mariners have been a disappointment thus far in 2022. Sitting at 24-30, the M’s are 11 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and three games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final Wild Card spot.

The Astros, meanwhile, just keep chugging along. Houston has won seven of its last 10 games and now looks like a pretty safe bet to repeat as division champs. The Astros are 35-19 on the season and have an 8.5-game cushion over the struggling Angels.

That said, there are signals pointing to the Mariners as a live underdog in this game, which will begin at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Astros may be the glitzier, more dangerous offense, but Seattle has scored just one fewer run compared to Houston this season.

Mariners vs. Astros MLB odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread : SEA +1.5 (-140) vs. HOU -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline : SEA (+140) vs. HOU (-165)

Total : Over 8 (-115) | Under 8 (-105)

Mariners vs. Astros probable pitchers

Robbie Ray (4.93) vs. Cristian Javier (2.41)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbv7A_0g2GWHf300
Robbie Ray
Getty Images
Mariners vs. Astros prediction

A look under the hood tells a similar story, as the Mariners have a slight edge in wRC+, while the Astros are just ahead of the M’s in terms of wOBA. Houston does boast the more powerful lineup, but Seattle’s got some pop with three players (Eugenio Suarez, Abraham Toro and Taylor Trammell) boasting ISOs above .200 against right-handed pitching this season.

Seattle’s offense should have its work cut out for them against Cristian Javier, but the Astros’ righty should come back to earth as the season goes on. Through 41 innings pitched this season, Javier has posted a 2.41 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Those numbers sparkle — so does his 31.5% strikeout rate — but there are some regression indicators to his stat line, like an 84.1% strand rate and his still impressive 3.70 xFIP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ide5p_0g2GWHf300
Cristian Javier
Getty Images

The Mariners’ offense may not blow you away, but they should be able to hang in against Javier and make him work, as Seattle’s 21.9% K-rate against right-handed pitching is nothing to be alarmed about.

It sounds weird to say, but reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray will be the B-side in this matchup against Javier. Ray’s first season with the Mariners has gotten off on shaky footing, but his numbers do point to some positive regression. Ray has pitched to a 4.93 ERA in 65.2 innings, but his xFIP is over two runs better than that at 3.66.

The Astros are the better team and are deserving favorites in this tilt, but this seems to be a good buy-low, sell-high spot on two starting pitchers. Additionally, Sean Zerillo’s Action Network MLB Model makes the Mariners a +127 underdog on Monday night, so there’s plenty of value at the current price of +140.

Mariners vs. Astros pick

Mariners +140 ( BetMGM )

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Seattle, WA
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Taylor Trammell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy