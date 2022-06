The Charlotte Hornets have found their new head coach, and it is none other than Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson. After failing to clinch a playoff berth in the play-in tournament for the second year in a row, the Charlotte Hornets fired head coach James Borrego. That began what was a lengthy search for the Hornets, as they interviewed many candidates, many of whom with head coaching experience. Sure enough they hired one with experience, and who is currently on the Golden State Warriors coaching staff.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO