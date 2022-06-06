ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Summer is here and so are food programs

By DJ Manou, WSBT reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool may be out for the summer, but districts know families rely on them to help feed their kids. Both PHM and South Bend Schools are taking part in a summer food program. Monday is the first day of this summer long program, where families can go to a number...

