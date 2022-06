All summer-long, Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging children, teens, adults and families to dive into “Oceans of Possibilities” during the library’s Summer Reading Program. In addition to exploring the ocean depths through reading, the library is hosting a variety of DIY (or do-it-yourself) programs to teach teens and adults how to make their own oceans of possibilities at home. Teens and adults can learn glass blowing techniques, how to sew, and how to start their own home aquarium. Programs will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish, and all programs are free and open to the public.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO