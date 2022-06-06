Wheelersburg softball C/1B Macee Eaton voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Wheelersburg softball C/1B Macee Eaton for being voted SBLive’s Ohio High School Athlete of the Week for May 23-29!

The Virginia commit went 5-for-6 (with a .833 batting average) with two walks and seven RBI across regional wins over Tuscarawas Valley and West Plymouth. All five of the junior's hits were home runs.

Eaton ran away with this week's honor, receiving 78.32% of the total vote. There were over 13,000 votes tallied this week!

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveoh.

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 23-29:

Camryn Callaghan, Upper Arlington lacrosse

Had seven goals, four of which came in a 10-minute span of the second half in a victory over Dublin Coffman 17-7.

Renae Cunningham, Heath softball

The Northwestern commit had a two-run shot in a 5-4 playoff win over Indian Valley. Then she led Heath to its first state softball tournament appearance since 1991 behind 11 strikeouts in five innings and went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a triple, a double and six RBIs as the Bulldogs defeated John Glenn 12-5 .

Maeve Fink, Oak Hills softball

Finished 4-for-4, driving in six runs as Oak Hills pulled away from Mercy McAuley 9-1.



Will Goodrich, St. Xavier track and field

Placed first in the 3,200 in 9:08.95 and was a part of the second-place 4x800 team with a time of 7:48.29.

Noah Holmgren, Archbishop Hoban baseball

Went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs in Hoban’s 8-3 win over Norton to secure the OHSAA Division II district championship.

Matthew Keener, Fairfield Christian Academy baseball

Had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI and scored two runs to push past East Knox 7-5 and win the program’s first-ever district title.

Hanna Massaro, Triway softball

Recorded two hits in a 7-1 regional semifinals win over Canfield. Then hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning as Triway bested Archbishop Hoban 5-1 in the OHSAA Division II regional final.

Gabe Nard, St. Ignatius baseball

Had three hits, an RBI and a stolen base in a 5-1 win over Shaker Heights on May 24. Then did it all for the Wildcats on May 26, getting the win on the mound and collecting three hits, a double, three runs and an RBI to help defeat Medina 9-4 in a district final.

Ryan Piech, Walsh Jesuit baseball

Struck out 19 and allowed just one hit to lead Walsh Jesuit past Ellet 4-0 in the OHSAA baseball Division I district semifinal.



Sydnie Smith, Bexley track and field

Qualified for states in girls discus with a top throw of 152 feet, 11 inches at the OHSAA Division I regional championship.

Ty Sowers, Hoover baseball

Went 2-for-3, had two doubles, an RBI, a run and a walk as Hoover defeated Dover 3-0 in a district semifinal.



Jack Sullenberger, Olentangy Liberty volleyball

Led his team with 18 digs and three aces as the Patriots beat Mount Vernon 3-1 in the regional finals.

Reign Winston, Westerville South track and field

Set the regional meet high jump record at 6 feet, 10.75 inches.

Mady Yackee, Holland Springfield softball

Drove in the game-tying run with an RBI double to defeat Anthony Wayne 8-5 in the regional semifinal. In the regional championship, Yackee allowed four hits and struck out 16 in nine innings while going 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs to earn a 3-2 win over Avon.