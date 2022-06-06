ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

PennDOT District 3 names June Employee of the Month

By NCPA Staff
Montoursville, Pa. — Dave Wise, Transportation Construction Manager 2, has been named PennDOT District 3's Employee of the Month for June 2022.

His duties include directing the inspection of materials and workmanship on construction improvement projects involving multi-lane roadways and multi-span bridges, including interchanges and overpasses, lighting, guide rails, erosion/sediment control, and maintenance and protection of traffic.

Dave manages complex construction projects from their initial assignment to completion in a professional, timely, cost effective, and safe way. He coordinates with multiple municipalities, private property owners/businesses, emergency services, railroads, authorities, utilities, and other projects. Dave also assists the Assistant Construction Engineer in contract scheduling if there are delays or issues.

Over the past six years, Dave has been assigned to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project in Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties.

During that period, he oversaw three of the four contracts for the Northern Section of the CSVT project. In May, he began work on the first of three contracts for the Southern Section of the CSVT project, which is anticipated to be open to traffic in 2027.

While working on the new highway project, Dave has found the time to assist with planning a one-day-only event in late June where the public will be able to walk or bicycle on the new roadway and bridge. Planning this project is a large undertaking and Dave willingly took on the responsibility. According to PennDOT, Dave is pleasant, carries a positive attitude, is highly respected by his co-workers and will volunteer to assist where he can.

Dave is a 30-year employee with PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife and two children. In his spare time, Dave enjoys spending as much time as he can outdoors.

Congratulations to Dave Wise, the PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for June 2022!

