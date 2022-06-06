ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

North Charleston police arrest 2 brothers accused of stealing Boy Scout statue

By Jocelyn Grzeszczak jgrzeszczak@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON — Police officers arrested two brothers in connection with the theft of a 1,000-pound brass statue from a Boy Scouts of America office. James Donald Petty, 29, and Joshua Lewis Petty, 44, were charged June 6 with one count each of possessing stolen goods and malicious damage to property,...

