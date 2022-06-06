ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Shelby The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Shelby County in central Alabama * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 232 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Meadowbrook to Highland Lakes to Chelsea, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hoover, Leeds, Chelsea, Indian Springs Village, Vincent, Harpersville, Westover, Inverness, Highland Lakes, Fowler Lake, Vandiver, Lake Purdy, Brook Highland, Greystone, Meadowbrook, Mount Laurel, Oak Mountain State Park, Sterrett, Hoover Veterans Park and Shoal Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Clair FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND WEST CENTRAL ST. CLAIR COUNTIES At 954 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Birmingham, Trussville, Gardendale, Leeds, Moody, Fultondale, Springville, Odenville, Center Point, Clay, Pinson, Tarrant, Adamsville, Margaret, Argo, Graysville, Morris, Brookside, Cardiff and Chalkville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

