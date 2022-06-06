ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Union, Wayne by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Ohio. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for west central Ohio. Target Area: Darke; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Shelby County in west central Ohio Eastern Darke County in west central Ohio Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Greenville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Tipp City, West Milton, Versailles, Covington, Arcanum, Bradford, Pleasant Hill, Ansonia, Hardin, Webster, Wayne Lakes, Russia, Gettysburg, Laura, Fletcher and Pitsburg. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 69 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
Tornado Watch issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Dearborn; Decatur; Delaware; Dubois; Fayette; Floyd; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Harrison; Hendricks; Henry; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Ohio; Orange; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Ripley; Rush; Scott; Shelby; Sullivan; Switzerland; Union; Vermillion; Vigo; Washington; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BOONE BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DEARBORN DECATUR DELAWARE DUBOIS FAYETTE FLOYD FRANKLIN GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARRISON HENDRICKS HENRY JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS JOHNSON KNOX LAWRENCE MADISON MARION MARTIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MORGAN OHIO ORANGE OWEN PARKE PUTNAM RANDOLPH RIPLEY RUSH SCOTT SHELBY SULLIVAN SWITZERLAND UNION VERMILLION VIGO WASHINGTON WAYNE
