New York City, NY

[VIDEO] Why is This NYC Apartment INSIDE a Parking-Garage?

By Matt Coneybeare
viewing.nyc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one of the coolest New York City apartments of All Time, hands down. It has 2 floors and a massive outdoor space that could hold at least 10 honda civics no problem. Plus,...

viewing.nyc

New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 235 Units at 601 West 29th Street in Hudson Yards, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 601 West 29th Street, a 60-story mixed-use tower in Hudson Yards, Manhattan. Designed by FXCollaborative and developed by Douglaston Development, the building yields 938 residences, 50,000 square feet of amenity space, and 15,000 square feet of retail space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 235 units for residents at 40 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $26,229 to $144,100.
MANHATTAN, NY
InsideHook

The Seaport Is Being Coined the Ultimate Summer Destination for New Yorkers

For the uninitiated, the Seaport is a vibey, good-time Downtown neighborhood that’s widely considered to be the city’s “original commercial hub.” Since solidifying its spot on the map in the 17th century, first as a port for the Dutch West India Company, the Seaport — which spans ten city blocks, including the one-acre lot at 250 Water Street — has long been a go-to spot for all manner of culinary, retail and entertainment experiences.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Hell’s Kitchen free-market rental property offered for sale

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has been retained to arrange the sale of 515 West 47th St., a 15-unit, free-market apartment building with one ground-floor retail space located a short walk from the Theater District in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. The asking price is $8.5 million. Situated...
MANHATTAN, NY
Architectural Digest

Hugh Jackman Lists Modern NYC Triplex for $38.9 Million

Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Hugh Jackman is currently starring alongside Sutton Foster in a Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” and is making moves off-broadway as well. He has listed his longtime West Village condo for $38.9 million. The X-Men and Les Miserables actor and wife Deborra-Lee Furness have raised their two children in this NYC dwelling and purchased the five-bedroom triplex for $21 million in 2008.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

Brooklyn To Host Puerto Rican Day Parade This Sunday

Wepa! It’s that time of year as this Sunday New York City will be hosting their annual Puerto Rican Day parade in Manhattan as is tradition, but the festivities will continue in Brooklyn as Bushwick is set to host their own mini-parade for the boricuas who call the big apple home. Bushwick Daily is reporting […]
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

Here are the 12 new vendors coming to Smorgasburg

Screw swimsuit season! Smorgasburg is adding a dozen new vendors across its two Brooklyn locations beginning next weekend. The new additions bring the total vendors to 62 at its Williamsburg market and 67 at its Prospect Park, which mirror pre-pandemic numbers according to Smorgasburg cofounder Eric Demby. He tells Brooklyn Magazine that while it’s been a “slow arduous climb” following a tough two years, there’s a reason for optimism.
BROOKLYN, NY
untappedcities.com

Uncover the Brooklyn Subway in this Underground Tour

Brand new tour dates have been added for the intrepid underground explorer to our Brooklyn Underground Subway Tour, the sister to our popular NYC Underground Subway tour across the East River! Led by Brooklyn subway aficionado Rayn Riel, bona-fide subway expert and licensed tour guide, our Untapped New York Secrets of Brooklyn Underground Subway tour is now open for brand new booking dates.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Man Sells Off NYC House After Homeowner's Death — Turns Out She's Still Alive

A scheme to sell a Queens family home right out from under the homeowner's nose almost worked if not for some meddling county officials. The Queens district attorney announced Friday the foiled attempt by a Brooklyn man to sell the Jamaica property through a series of forged documents that included a fake death certificate.
QUEENS, NY
bkreader.com

Nostrand Ave Ice Cream Shop Named Among The Best In New York City

The Caribbean-American scoop shop, found on the Crown Heights border, was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. A Caribbean-American scoop shop found on the Crown Heights border was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. (Shutterstock) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A Caribbean-American scoop shop […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rats are running rampant in New York City

NEW YORK - If you've noticed more rats running around on the streets of New York City, you are not alone. Rat sightings are up and they are everywhere, according to city officials. Through April of this year, people have called in some 7,425 rat sightings to the city's 311...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Manhattan Park’s annual Pop-Up Pool Party gets a new mural, inspired by an ocean wonderland

Roosevelt Island luxury rental community Manhattan Park has just unveiled the mural that will highlight its outdoor pool this summer. Now in its eighth year, the art transformation has graced the community’s Pop-Up Pool Party each summer starting on Memorial Day. This year’s mural, created by Syrian-Armenian artist Hratch Arbach, “reflects imaginary scenes inspired by the ocean wonderland.”
MANHATTAN, NY

