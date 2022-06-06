ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Expert MLB predictions today: Mets vs. Padres, Blue Jays vs. Royals

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Only six games fill out today’s Major League Baseball schedule, but expert bettors have still identified a few opportunities.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report , which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Only one game triggers at least three of the above signals, but two more with two signals have interesting trends. With that in mind, let’s dive into the recommendations.

Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

Much like with the above matchup, expert bettors are flocking to the total in this American League showdown.

The total opened at nine runs, but we’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the over that has seen it rise to 9.5 runs at most shops. A few books have stayed at nine runs, but have increased the juice to -120 or even -125.

Additionally, big money bettors are gravitating to the over as well. As of this writing, we’ve seen the over receive only 37 percent of all bets against 67 percent of the total handle. That qualifies as the second-largest percentage discrepancy on today’s card.

Rangers at Guardians PRO Report Pick

Total Over 9.5 Runs (-105) — Caesars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVI0D_0g2GSDGz00
Eduardo Escobar and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets
Getty Images
New York Mets at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

These two National League contenders will begin a three-game series tonight and bettors are expecting some defense.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the under, which opened at 7.5 runs but has since ticked down to seven runs at most shops. The good news – bettors brave enough to bet the latter number will be able to get +110 while the former can still be found anywhere between -110 and -120.

Big money bettors are also interested in the under. As of this writing, we’ve seen the under receive only 33 percent of all bets against 44 percent of the total handle.

Find out more about New York sports betting

Lastly, there’s one Action Network PRO system — Contrarian Unders for Winning Teams — supporting this under. That system, which looks for bet percentages under 35 percent in games featuring two teams with winning records, has a 55 percent historical win rate and eight percent return on investment.

Mets at Padres PRO Report Pick

Under 7.5 Runs (-115) — FanDuel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sh0PA_0g2GSDGz00
Bo Bichette
Getty Images
Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m. ET

This represents the third and final total experts bettors have gravitated toward with four signals triggering for one side.

The total opened at 9.5 runs in Kansas City, but we’ve tracked both sharp and big money coming in on the under. As of this writing, the under has seen only 31 percent of all bets against 57 percent of the total handle. That qualifies as the third-largest percentage discrepancy on today’s board.

Additionally, there’s a model projection edge with this total. According to Action Network MLB power ratings, the total should be set closer to 9.04 runs, giving bettors nearly a half-run of wiggle room. Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is backing the under to round out the four signals going in its favor.

Blue Jays at Royals PRO Report Pick

Under 10 Runs (-115) — BetMGM

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Cleveland, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Alonso
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy