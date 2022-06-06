Northwest Christian softball takes next step

The next, and last, step for Northwest Christian softball, is the 3A state final.

Late in their May 7 semifinal against Winslow, the Crusaders nearly skipped a step with furious late-inning rally. It was the program's first trip this deep in the playoffs since 2013.

After the Bulldogs seemed in command with an 8-0 lead #6 seed Northwest Christian spent the final three innings coming back, starting with junior Macie Thomas' homer and two-run ground rule double. A seventh-inning RBI made it 8-7 Winslow, but the #2 Bulldogs held on to get the final out with Crusaders on second and third base.

"That shows exactly the heart and character they have. For us as a tiny school with a couple of club players to go 18-3 ... it's because of heart and soul," Northwest Christian softball Coach Kirk Van Metre said. " We always played above our level."

Winslow lost to Tucson Sabino in the 3A state final May 13.

Van Metre said the Bulldogs hit the ball hard and had a savvy pitcher in Mykenzie Flores.

"Their pitcher was good. She wasn't overpowering but kept us off balance," Van Metre said.

Surprise resident Van Metre started as the Crusaders' head coach in 2019 and brought the team back to the 3A playoffs. COVID-19 erased the 2020 season, but Northwest Christian maintained its momentum, advancing to the quarterfinals.

After the 2022 semifinal, the coach said his team outplayed Winslow for much of the afternoon but two crucial early errors dug too much of a hole.

The Crusaders lost second-team all conference players Katherine Poe and Sadie Wolfe. But Thomas and fellow 3A first teamer Maddy Blair, who also pitches and forms an elite battery duo.

Thomas was the all 3A catcher and defensive player of the year.

"Next year we should be a lot better. Our pitcher will be a year older. Macie is coming back and we have a freshman pitcher that's really good. The future is bright," Van Metre said.

Senior infielder Katherine Poe, second on the Crusaders in batting average and RBI behind Thomas, agreed.

Freshmen Kendalyn Cook and Mallory Wiley stepped in right away. Surprise resident Sadie Wolfe said Cook is one of the team's top five hitters as a freshman, even though she is not a club player.

"Kenny and Mallory started out not playing as much but they were here every single practice working hard, throwing their hardest, hitting as much as they could," Poe said. "Even this game Kenny has been hitting for Monica and done so good leading off the order as a freshman. Mallory caught two pop flies and got a hit. They've done so good."

Speaking after a 12-3 win against Chino Valley in the first round May 3, Wolfe said this is the first team she has played on with no issues or arguments.

Perhaps this is why this group gave its all for each other on the field.

"Growing up on this team the past four years, this is definitely the youngest team we ever had. To see the way all of the girls bonded, especially the young ones, I've never seen such a bond, especially with 18 year olds and 15 year olds, they way we're 100 percent together all time on and off the field. We're like a friend group," said senior Sadie Wolfe.

The victory over Chino Valley was the four seniors' last game at the Northwest Christian softball field in the northwest corner of Phoenix.

Poe went out with a memorable moment, in the form of an sixth-inning home run.

"Right when I hit it I could feel it. I knew it was going out. My sister said 'just hit the ball,' before that at bat. It was so nice," Poe said.