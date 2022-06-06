ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Northwest Christian softball takes next step

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThVsu_0g2GS9pK00

The next, and last, step for Northwest Christian softball, is the 3A state final.

Late in their May 7 semifinal against Winslow, the Crusaders nearly skipped a step with  furious late-inning rally. It was the program's first trip this deep in the playoffs since 2013.

After the Bulldogs seemed in command with an 8-0 lead #6 seed Northwest Christian spent the final three innings coming back, starting with junior Macie Thomas' homer and two-run ground rule double. A seventh-inning RBI made it 8-7 Winslow, but the #2 Bulldogs held on to get the final out with Crusaders on second and third base.

"That shows exactly the heart and character they have. For us as a tiny school with a couple of club players to go 18-3 ... it's because of heart and soul," Northwest Christian softball Coach Kirk Van Metre said. " We always played above our level."

Winslow lost to Tucson Sabino in the 3A state final May 13.

Van Metre said the Bulldogs hit the ball hard and had a savvy pitcher in Mykenzie Flores.

"Their pitcher was good. She wasn't overpowering but kept us off balance," Van Metre said.

Surprise resident Van Metre started as the Crusaders' head coach in 2019 and brought the team back to the 3A playoffs. COVID-19 erased the 2020 season, but Northwest Christian maintained its momentum, advancing to the quarterfinals.

After the 2022 semifinal, the coach said his team outplayed Winslow for much of the afternoon but two crucial early errors dug too much of a hole.

The Crusaders lost second-team all conference players Katherine Poe and Sadie Wolfe. But Thomas and fellow 3A first teamer Maddy Blair, who also pitches and forms an elite battery duo.

Thomas was the all 3A catcher and defensive player of the year.

"Next year we should be a lot better. Our pitcher will be a year older. Macie is coming back and we have a freshman pitcher that's really good. The future is bright," Van Metre said.

Senior infielder Katherine Poe, second on the Crusaders in batting average and RBI behind Thomas, agreed.

Freshmen Kendalyn Cook and Mallory Wiley stepped in right away. Surprise resident Sadie Wolfe said Cook is one of the team's top five hitters as a freshman, even though she is not a club player.

"Kenny and Mallory started out not playing as much but they were here every single practice working hard, throwing their hardest, hitting as much as they could," Poe said. "Even this game Kenny has been hitting for Monica and done so good leading off the order as a freshman. Mallory caught two pop flies and got a hit. They've done so good."

Speaking after a 12-3 win against Chino Valley in the first round May 3, Wolfe said this is the first team she has played on with no issues or arguments.

Perhaps this is why this group gave its all for each other on the field.

"Growing up on this team the past four years, this is definitely the youngest team we ever had. To see the way all of the girls bonded, especially the young ones, I've never seen such a bond, especially with 18 year olds and 15 year olds, they way we're 100 percent together all time on and off the field. We're like a friend group," said senior Sadie Wolfe.

The victory over Chino Valley was the four seniors' last game at the Northwest Christian softball field in the northwest corner of Phoenix.

Poe went out with a memorable moment, in the form of an sixth-inning home run.

"Right when I hit it I could feel it. I knew it was going out. My sister said 'just hit the ball,' before that at bat. It was so nice," Poe said.

Comments / 0

Related
East Valley Tribune

Beloved Xavier tennis coach Laurie Martin dies after fall

Laurie Martin was a tennis icon in Arizona. For 17 years she led the Xavier College Preparatory girls’ tennis team, winning five state titles and received numerous accolades for her devotion to the sport and school near downtown Phoenix. She was beloved by everyone in the community, which made news of her sudden passing difficult to process.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Arizona athlete defying all odds to play the game he loves

PHOENIX — There’s nothing like a fun game of cornhole. "Everywhere we go, it's like a big tailgate,” Stacey Moore, Commissioner of the American Cornhole League said. And that tailgate made a stop here in the Valley of the Sun over the weekend from June 3-5. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Surprise, AZ
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Sports
City
Chino Valley, AZ
City
Winslow, AZ
City
Tanque Verde, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher coming June 13

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years. Only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. This season on True Crime Arizona presents: Finding Robert Fisher, host Briana Whitney and photojournalist Serjio Hernandez get exclusive access to the evidence file and crime scene photos, uncover new theories from people involved who haven’t revealed details before, and take their own investigation underground and across the globe as they search for Robert Fisher and the clues that may lead to him.
PHOENIX, AZ
UPI News

High temps in Phoenix could crack the 115-degree mark

A scorching heat wave that will last for days is in the cards for the southwestern United States heading into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather pattern could set dozens of new daily records as temperatures soar to their highest levels yet this year, including in Phoenix, where the mercury could soar above 115 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Is $1 million enough to retire in Arizona?

AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. Temps to increase throughout the week. Updated: 15 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Frank Atwood execution news conference

Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Casa Grande mother defends her son who is accused of making terrorist threats. A Casa Grande mother says her son has autism and didn't mean it when he said in a video game chat he'd carry out a mass shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Homer
garlandjournal.com

THIRD GRADE ARIZONA ELEMENTARY STUDENTS AWARDED FULL-RIDE SCHOLARSHIPS TO COLLEGE

Students at Bernard Black Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona thought they were arriving for a regular school assembly. That’s when they received the surprise of a lifetime, school officials announcing that all 63 third grade students would be awarded full-ride scholarships to college. The scholarships are courtesy of the...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona home appreciates 89% in 3 years

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa, Arizona from April 10-May 9 was a five-bedroom at 44314 W. Yucca Lane that sold April 29 for $595,000. The price for the home, which had since had its kitchen remodeled, is 89% more than its previously sale of $314,000 on May 30, 2019.
MARICOPA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in (and out of) the Valley This Weekend

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area. Please check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations. After taking two years off due to the pandemic, Flagstaff Blues & Brews is back this summer. “I’m just excited to produce the event and to see everybody’s faces,” says festival organizer Jennifer Grogan. “We love music. We love Flagstaff.” With more than 10 performers, including Anders Osborne, Cedric Burnside and Mr. Sipp, and 11 different local tap handles, it’s a can’t-miss festival that benefits local schools. Flagstaff favorites like Satchmo’s and Fratelli Pizza are on the menu, along with hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, tacos and more. June 10-11. 2-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, $35-$225. 5000 E. Old Walnut Canyon Rd., Flagstaff, 928-606-7600, flagstaffblues.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Heart And Soul#Northwest Christian#Rbi#Bulldogs
KTAR.com

Watermelon Fire in northern Arizona closes I-17 for several hours

PHOENIX — A wildfire in northern Arizona closed Interstate 17 in both directions for several hours Sunday, authorities said. The highway shut down north of Sedona sometime after 3 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials said. The southbound lanes were closed at milepost 306, while the northbound lanes were...
fox10phoenix.com

Crews battling wildfire on river bottom in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Fire officials say crews are battling a brush fire on the bottom of a river channel in Goodyear. According to a brief statement, the fire is burning in the area of the I-10 and Dysart. While officials have provided few other information on the fire, video captured...
GOODYEAR, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
azbigmedia.com

Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowners march through streets to protest GCU expansion

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of Phoenix homeowners took to the streets to protest on Tuesday evening Grand Canyon University’s plans to expand its campus. Many say they are upset with the decision and fear being left homeless because the university owns the property they live on. Residents at...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Life Time Fitness to build giant location in the East Valley

GILBERT, AZ — Luxury fitness club Life Time Fitness has eyes on another big box location in the Valley. Plans were submitted to the Gilbert Planning Commission for a club on the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and E. Ocotillo Road on a more than 15-acre site. The proposed fitness club will encompass more than 120,000 square feet between two stories and have 640 parking spaces, according to Vizzda LLC.
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
893
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy