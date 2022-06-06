ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

If you spot the second tiger in this optical illusion you’re in the top 1%

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meeMI_0g2GS8wb00

If you can spot the hidden message in this image then you’re smarter than most.

The visual puzzle challenges you to find the “hidden tiger” in the jungle scene – and it’s harder than you think.

That’s because the artwork contains not one but two big cats, with one much easier to identify than the other.

Alongside the fairly obvious striped predator in the middle, rather than a second tiger, the image contains the text “the hidden tiger”.

It’s this text that you’re tasked with finding in order to solve the fiendishly difficult puzzle.

The optical illusion has been around for years and regularly resurfaces on websites such as Reddit.

It’s also a popular test to send to friends on chat apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Many people assume that the message is obscured by the image’s busy scenery.

However, those looking for a clue should pay closer attention to the tiger itself.

The text is actually hidden in the tiger’s fur disguised as the creature’s iconic black stripes.

Take a closer look at its torso and hind leg and you’ll see the text snaking across the tiger’s body.

Optical illusions are often just a bit of fun, but they also hold real value for scientists.

The brain puzzles help researchers shed light on the inner workings of the mind and how it reacts to its surroundings.

Back in 2017, scientists Kim Ransley and Alex O. Holcombe, of the University of Sydney, highlighted the importance of illusions to our understanding of the brain.

“Visual illusions show us that we do not have direct access to reality,” the pair wrote in The Conversation .

“They can also provide an inkling of the mental processing that delivers our experience of the viewable world.

“Indeed, it is the processing happening inside our brains that is the basis for many illusions.

“Rather than delivering information from our eyes in nearly raw form as a camera would, the brain tries to determine what is actually out there.

“When the information entering the eye is ambiguous, the brain must make educated guesses.”

It follows the release of a spooky illusion last week that makes the viewer feel as though they are tumbling into a black hole .

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optical Illusions#Big Cat#Tiger#The University Of Sydney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Science
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

This iPhone App Is Ruining Your Battery! Experts Say It’s Time To Delete It

When you think about battery-hogging apps that you probably already have downloaded on your iPhone, is Facebook the first and only app to pop into your head? You aren’t wrong about that one — you’d be hard pressed to find a tech expert who doesn’t recommend deleting the Facebook app and, if you miss the services it provides, accessing the site in your browser instead. But Facebook isn’t the only app that is causing your battery to dwindle down to nothing fast. Some of the most helpful apps can do a number on your device’s power. This iPhone app is ruining your battery — and experts say it’s time to delete it.
CELL PHONES
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy