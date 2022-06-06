Pleasant Valley Road Closed in Marlboro

As the last days of school wind down and we’re gearing up for summer fun, keep the good vibes going with lots of family-friendly activities this weekend. Pick berries and snap selfies in the lavender fields at Opening Day at Happy Day Farm in Manalapan, test out your drumming skills at Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape’s 41st Annual Pow-Wow in Pilesgrove Township, or fill up on delicious ice cream at the World’s Largest Ice Cream Eating Contest at the Hoboken Ice Cream Contest & Festival in Hoboken. If you are looking for more June fun, check out free events in NJ this June. (feature photo credit: @happydayfarmnj)

