ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man Shot in Hip in Columbus

By Erica Schmidt
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH- Columbus Police Officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night in...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in leg driving on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man told police he was shot in the leg while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening. According to Columbus police, the victim, 22, was driving south on I-71 between 11th Avenue and 5th Avenue at approximately 7:20 p.m. when an unknown person shot into his vehicle. Officers responded to the 500 […]
NBC4 Columbus

Six teens arrested after Columbus car pursuit ends in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Six teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a car chase that began in north Columbus and ended in Newark, according to Columbus police and the Licking County Sheriff’s Office. According to Columbus police, a pursuit began on Karl Road and SR-161 at around 10:30 a.m. before concluding on Burt Avenue. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police searching for 2 car theft suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two suspects who are accused of stealing a vehicle in north Columbus. According to police, two female suspects used a screwdriver to break into a victim's car along Grasmere Avenue on May 30, 2022. The suspects eventually...
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Columbus Man Arrested in Connection to Union County Shooting Incident

A Columbus man was arrested late last week in connection to a shooting in Marysville that occurred in mid-May. On Thursday, the Marysville Division of Police released a statement stating that 43 year old Shawnta Draper turned himself into the Marysville Police and was taken into custody without incident. He...
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Double-homicide suspect fatally shot by deputy at gas station

UPDATE: The man fatally show has been identified. Follow this link for the latest. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suspected of murdering two others is dead after being shot Tuesday night by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy at a gas station on the Northeast Side. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting involved a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Oh
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in east Columbus overnight Tuesday, according to Columbus Police. CPD states officers went to the 5000 block of E. Livingston Ave. just after 12:15 a.m. and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to the back of his leg. He was transported to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

One in critical condition after east Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing on the East Side on Wednesday morning, according to Columbus police. CPD said the stabbing occurred on the 900 block of South Waverly Street about 7:15 a.m. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No further information is […]
NBC4 Columbus

What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ youngest victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 14-year-old is recovering after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened just after midnight near the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and Lonsdale Road. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, the child would be the 47th in Columbus under the age of 20 to […]
NBC4 Columbus

One injured in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person was treated for injuries at the scene of a fire in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Department of Fire, the fire broke out at a print shop in an industrial area on the 4500 block of Groves Road just east of Hamilton Road at approximately 7:54 […]
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Police hosting community block party

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police is partnering with Hilliard Dream Center to host a community block party Saturday. Members of the community are encouraged to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 777 Wedgewood Drive. Along with a community […]
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
NBC4 Columbus

Advocates, police team up to fight Columbus crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus is coming off yet another violent weekend, with shootings across the city injuring at least three people and killing two teenagers. Officers found Mahky Andrews, 15, in a car at the corner of North Hamilton and Warner roads. They then realized there was a second victim in a nearby neighborhood […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy