ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP senator rips Biden for overuse of Defense Production Act

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee6eO_0g2GRZTw00
Tweet

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) slammed President Biden on Monday, accusing him of “abusing” the Defense Production Act (DPA) after the White House authorized it for the third time this year to ramp up manufacturing of solar panel parts and other clean energy equipment.

Toomey said Congress might have to intervene if Biden keeps “misusing the DPA.”

“Once again, @POTUS is abusing the Defense Production Act — this time to advance his global warming agenda by using taxpayer dollars to build solar panel,” Toomey tweeted. “If the administration keeps misusing the DPA for non-defense purposes, Congress must curtail it.”

The DPA was first authorized in 1950, at the beginning of the Korean War. It allows the president and executive branch to order private companies to focus on the production of a needed good, typically for the military or defense-related reasons. The DPA is set to expire in 2025, but Congress has reauthorized the act at least 50 times.

Biden first used the DPA last year to boost production of pandemic-related supplies. So far this year, the president has invoked it for the production of electric vehicle battery materials and to address a shortage of baby formula.

The latest DPA authorization on Monday focuses on the production of solar panel parts, building installation, heat pumps, power grid infrastructure and equipment needed for clean fuel and power.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the move was required so the “U.S. can take ownership of its clean energy independence.”

Congress could limit the use of the DPA by either not reauthorizing it in 2025, expanding oversight on its implementation or amending its powers, according to a Congressional Research Service report.

The House Financial Services Committee and the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee currently oversee use of the DPA.

Former President Trump invoked the DPA twice during his presidency, once to boost production of ventilators in the spring of 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and a second time to order meat processing plants to stay open.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Election Federal#Gop#The White House#Dpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

590K+
Followers
71K+
Post
446M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy