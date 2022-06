SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Two young men were arrested for the murder of a 22-year-old man Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said was in "cold blood." Demoni Beck, 17, and Jadaquis Noble, 20, are each charged with murder, and aggravated assault. Sheriff Dix said the men gunned down Jacqueris Holland as he drove along North Hill Street near the old People’s Choice Club. The sheriff said the shots were fired from a silver vehicle passing in the opposite direction. Holland was struck several times.

