FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and still somewhat cool with temperatures in the 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with only an isolated shower expected. Temperatures will jump from the 70s on Saturday to the 80s on Sunday. The biggest weather news will be the hot and humid weather developing in the middle of next week. Highs will be well into the 90s and it may feel more like 100 or higher with the humidity.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO