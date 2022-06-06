ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Class of 2025 Extra Elite 100: #’s 1-100 List (June 6, 2022)

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMPORTANT NOTE! These rankings, including the lists and bios, are proprietary and are not to be copied off this website and published on any other website or social media...

extrainningsoftball.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament: Official dates, TV times announced for Super Regional Round

It’s time for Super Regionals in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The NCAA released the official dates and TV times on Tuesday ahead of the final round of bracket play. The tournament’s top five seeds — ,Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M — are all still standing after winning their respective Regionals. They’re five of the 16 teams competing for a spot in the College World Series, which runs June 17 through June 26/27 in Omaha. The Super Regional round consists of best-of-three series before going back to the double elimination format for the College World Series, which ends with a best of three series between the final two teams.
AUBURN, AL
extrainningsoftball.com

High School News: Gatorade 2021-2022 Softball State Players of the Year

Gatorade announced today the 2021-2022 Softball State Players of the Year for each state. The Gatorade National Player of the Year will be announced on Friday (June 10). Scroll down to see the complete 2021-2022 list; here are the previous year’s winners:. Click HERE to see the Gatorade 2019-2020...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bios#U S#Screenshot#Extra Inning Softball
Front Office Sports

Arcis Golf Buys 9th Country Club This Year

Arcis Golf has acquired Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township, Ohio, marking the course operator’s ninth club acquisition in less than a year. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Launched by Arcis Equity Partners in 2015, Arcis Golf operates nearly 70 private, resort, and public golf clubs...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
racer.com

Racing on TV, June 10-12

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:. The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy