Class of 2025 Extra Elite 100: #’s 1-100 List (June 6, 2022)

It’s time for Super Regionals in the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The NCAA released the official dates and TV times on Tuesday ahead of the final round of bracket play. The tournament’s top five seeds — ,Stanford, Oregon State, Virginia Tech and Texas A&M — are all still standing after winning their respective Regionals. They’re five of the 16 teams competing for a spot in the College World Series, which runs June 17 through June 26/27 in Omaha. The Super Regional round consists of best-of-three series before going back to the double elimination format for the College World Series, which ends with a best of three series between the final two teams.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO