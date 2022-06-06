ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Auburn Symphony's new concertmaster has lengthy – and impressive – résumé

By Sandra Reeves
goldcountrymedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Symphony Executive Director Anne Brown: The Auburn Symphony welcomes you to our 35th season. Come get to know Maestro Murray and new concertmaster Chase Spruill as we explore dynamic programming together. Season tickets go on sale July 1, and season sponsorship opportunities are available NOW! Visit auburnsymphony.com for...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
rosevilletoday.com

Folsom Palladio Free Summer Concert Series

Folsom, Calif. – Adding to the summer’s growing list of free concerts, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom welcomes the first announcement for the 2022 Free Summer Concerts Series lineup. Family-friendly and always free, open-air outdoor concerts in Folsom, California. Grab the family, bring your chairs and settle in...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Multiple area schools have final signing day for athletes

Many area high school athletes have recently signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Rocklin High School had 10 athletes sign on April 20 including four players from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I runner-up football team. Caden Brown will play at California Lutheran University while Joshua Kelly is committed to Drake University. Peyton Smith signed his letter of intent to play at the University of San Diego while Kaiden Baker will play at Southern Oregon University.
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Tremain has season to remember at Folsom Lake

When you look at the season’s statistics, there might not be a player who had more of an impact on Folsom Lake College’s incredible run to the state playoff championship game than Cole Tremain. A 2020 graduate of Vista del Lago, Tremain played outfield, put up big numbers...
goldcountrymedia.com

Thrills for goodwill: Over 25K attend 53rd Hangtown Classic to benefit local charity

While the official final attendance numbers are still to be tallied, it is estimated that more than 25,000 people flocked to Folsom’s southern border last week to partake in the thrills and spills at the 53rd annual Hangtown Motocross. This signature local event is the longest-running outdoor motocross event...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vacaville, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Auburn, CA
State
Massachusetts State
goldcountrymedia.com

History takes on new life and new look in Folsom

The Folsom Historical Society launches a new brand identity, Folsom History, to launch the organization into a new era. Last Thursday night, history officially made progress in Folsom. With a collection of community members and dignitaries gathering at the Folsom History Museum, the Folsom Historical Society transitioned into a new look and a brand where it will be known simply as Folsom History.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Best of Lincoln Winter and Spring Sports 2022

With the 2021-22 athletic season in the books for Lincoln area teams, we wanted to look back at some of the best moments from the winter and spring sports seasons and highlight certain teams and athletes who performed at an elite level. First, let’s start with the Most Valuable Player...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Kenneth Ray Hash (Digger) 7/12/1959 - 5/23/2022

Ken passed away peacefully on 5/23/2022 at Sutter Rsvl Med Center, with family by his side. He was born 7/12/59 in Tulare, CA, and moved to Auburn with his family as an infant. He loved Auburn and considered himself an Auburn Native...minus a few months. Ken worked for the Auburn District Cemetery, at a job that was initially temporary, but with his plumbing and people skills he found it a good fit and stayed for over 40 years. Many visiting The Auburn Cemetery came to recognize him by his legendary beard. Ken loved Auburn and all the events in our community. He enjoyed helping with the Annual 4th of July celebration in Old Town. He was a proud member of the Auburn Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Company #1 for years, fighting fire in his youth, leaving the hard work for the young'uns as he got older. He was a driving force and proud to have used his automotive skills, to assist in the restoration of Hook and Ladder Company’s historic 1914 Buick Fire Truck housed in Old Town. He loved fishing and camping and was a member of the 4Q Fishing Club. He enjoyed fishing in many of our area lakes, and he would often accompany his great- nieces to the Annual Fishing Derby at Regional Park where he helped perfect their casting skills and looked forward to doing the same with his (new) first nephew. He was active throughout his life and in his youth, he Skied, and was Scuba certified. He loved decorating for the Holidays and his Halloween and Christmas lights will be missed by his neighbors and the community. Ken is survived by his wife, Claudia Buckley and her children Jennifer Martinez and Kenneth Bickel. His sister Sally Lloyd, his brother-in-law/ best friend/ fishing buddy Tim Lloyd. He also leaves two nieces Kristen (Lloyd-Lindholdt) and Laura (Croft) and their children and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Hash and Dottie Hash Lloyd. A kind hearted and gentle soul he will be missed terribly by all who knew him. Please consider becoming an organ donor to give the gift of life as Ken has done.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Ben LeRoy Hauser

The Hauser family is sad to announce the passing of Ben L. Hauser on May 30, 2022 at the age of 89. Ben was born and raised in Auburn, California as was his mother and his grandmother. His great grandparents (Gardners) making their home in Auburn, CA in 1852. Ben was fourth generation of early Auburn pioneers.
AUBURN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jaffe
Person
Ryan Murray
goldcountrymedia.com

Telegraph, Gold Country Media earn multiple statewide awards

The California News Publishers Association (CNPA), announced last month that Gold Country Media earned nine different honors in the newest round of the annual California Journalism Awards. Among the nine honors, the Folsom Telegraph took home five awards of its own this year. “Gold Country Media newspapers fared well once...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

AAUW Auburn awards high school, community college scholarships

AAUW Auburn recently awarded 10 scholarships to women at Sierra College and throughout the Placer Union High School District. The Auburn branch of the American Association of University Women awarded $1,000 scholarships to eight seniors based on their accomplishments in high school and potential for success in college. Recipients from...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Newspaper staff, community will miss historian Cindy Baker

Last week, the staff here at the Telegraph learned the sad news that longtime Folsom resident Cindy Baker had passed away. Anyone who has read just a little bit about anything historical around this city knows what a wealth of knowledge Cindy was in our community. After moving to Folsom...
goldcountrymedia.com

Congratulations, south Placer high school graduates

All photos are courtesy of Allene Solerno, https://leniespictures.smugmug.com. There are some milestones we never forget in our lives. First days of school, first school dances, getting your driver’s license, first romances and more. And of course, the final moment where your childhood ends and your adult life begins: high...
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Contemporary Music#Concertmaster#R Sum#The Auburn Symphony#Musicworks
goldcountrymedia.com

Jeanne Ann Sutherland 10/21/1969 - 5/25/2022

Jeanne Ann Sutherland passed away on May 25, 2022, at the age of 52, following an unexpected and brief hospitalization in Roseville, California. Jeanne was born October 21, 1969, in Auburn, California, to the union of Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert D Sutherland III. Growing up in the Clipper Gap and Grass Valley areas, Jeanne attended and graduated from Bear River High School in 1988 with honors in academics, music, and sports. She went on to attend Sierra College. Following college, Jeanne went on to work in the food and communications industries, office management, as an interior design consultant, and finally as a Real Estate agent with Guidant Realty in Rocklin, where she enjoyed an energetic and productive career. Her clients regularly praised her professionalism and efficiency, often touting her accolades of knowledge in the market and industry, her diligence and efficiency, and her creativity and attention to detail. Jeanne also engaged her entrepreneurial skills in 2015 when she opened the prestigious Konoxionz Consignment Store in Auburn. A beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, aunt, and daughter, extended family and friends will fondly remember Jeanne for her great love for her family, especially her son and grandchildren (“Love you bigger!”). When not spending time with family, she enjoyed muscle cars, exploring her musical and artistic talents, her business undertakings, engaging her interior decorating skills, her cherished animals, and her many friends. Jeanne is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Mee of Applegate, California; her son, Derick B. Rogers of Sacramento, California; grandsons Junior, Giovanni, and Marcos, and granddaughter Abra; her parents, Denise Sherlund Sutherland and Robert Sutherland; her brother Erik Sutherland and his family; and her late older brother’s family. She was preceded in death by grandparents Ralph Sherlund, Dorthea Sherlund Carroll, Robert D. Sutherland II, Violet Sutherland, and Janice Sutherland; stepmother Cindi Hamp Sutherland; and brother David Sutherland.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

History of Western States Trail to show at Auburn State Theatre

The Auburn State Theatre will present a special showing of “They Crossed the Mountains: The History of the Western States Trail” on Thursday, June 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. with “meet-and-greet” special guests (many of whom are in the film), and at 7 p.m., a showing of the film will be followed by a question-and-answer session. The theatre is located at 985 Lincoln Way. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at AuburnStateTheatre.org.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

All-FVL roundup: Marton awarded as Defensive Most Valuable Player

The 2022 spring sports season has come to a close and this week we wanted to recognize all athletes from Oakmont High and West Park High earning All-League honors for their fantastic performance over the last few months. Oakmont High baseball junior Kurt Marton earned the Defensive Most Valuable Player...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Valarie "Momma & Nana" Belding 5/30/1959 - 4/30/2022

Valarie Stinson Belding, who loved to be called Momma by her kids, and Nana by her grandchildren, departed her loving family on April 30, 2022. Valarie was born in Provo, UT on May 30, 1959, to Patricia and Claude Stinson. Valarie was mother to Jessica, Brandon and Christine. She raised her children with love and devotion in Roseville alongside her loving husband of 43 years, Edward Belding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
goldcountrymedia.com

Multiple Lincoln spring sport athletes awarded with All-League honors

The 2022 spring sports season has come to a close and this week we wanted to recognize Lincoln High and Twelve Bridges High athletes who earned All-League honors for their great performance over these last few months. In baseball, Zebra senior Sebastian Edwards was awarded as the offensive Most Valuable...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

All-CVC roundup: Harvey and Johnson each receive Most Valuable Player awards

In this week’s installation of honoring area All-League athletes for spring sports, we turn to the Capital Valley Conference. A number of Woodcreek High and Roseville High athletes earned honors for performing their sport at a high level. Woodcreek High baseball senior Jake Harvey was awarded as the Most...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Eater

Why This Central Coast Ice Cream Company Is Being Sued

Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Alex Maday sets up GoFundMe for Fargo Nationals

Whitney High School’s Alex Maday was the number one freshman in the 137-pound weight class in California and was one of 32 wrestlers in her weight class to qualify for the California Interscholastic Federation State Wrestling Championships. Maday won two matches and finished inside the Top 12 at the championships.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy