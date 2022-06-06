Portions of Chester Park trails to close temporarily

This Sunday, John Keefover and Justin Ridlon will take the first steps of a 310-mile trek along the Superior Hiking Trail. The pair will start in Jay Cooke State Park and through-hike the SHT up to the Canadian border. "The Superior Hiking Trail is a special place. Just living in...
The 2022 Park Point Rummage Sale kicks off Friday. The event is described as the "Longest Garage Sale in Duluth", featuring over 4 miles and 125 yards of bargains. Lots of Park Point homes are setting up sales. Plus food will be available for purchase, allowing you to keep on shopping.
Effective immediately, the City of Duluth has lifted its mask mandate inside all City public buldings. They are citing the CDC now listing St. Louis County has having medium-leve transmission of the COVID-19 virus. In alignment with the CDC's safety guidance, the City says masks will no longer be required...
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has awarded a total of $551,000 in grants to 14 statewide projects under the Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation Urban Agriculture Grant Program. Two organizations in Duluth are getting some of those funds. This is the fifth year of the program, with the purpose to...
The Great Lakes Aquarium introduced a new art exhibit titled "Immersed in the Pause" Wednesday evening. The series, by artist Kelly Shamberger, explores the connections to the natural world around Duluth, Lake Superior, and the Arrowhead region. Shamberger said the creation of the series also served a therapeutic purpose. Coming...
An event filled with fun, laughter, friends, music, and the outdoors turned into a bad day but birthed the creative idea of a backpack. “It all started at a music festival, I ended up getting sick and dehydrated at a music festival, got separated from my friends, had a horrible experience, says Nate Williams, owner of Northside Bags. From that moment, Northside Bags was born during William’s college career.
Viking Cruises has announced a brand-new 71-day Longitudinal World Cruise. Passengers will sail from Duluth all the way to Argentina, taking stops in New York, Mexico, the Galapagos, and even Antarctica. And that's only the start; this cruise will cover nine different countries across oceans, Great Lakes, and Rivers. This...
I feel like you don't typically hear about sit-down-style gas station restaurants, but they exist! And one of the best gas station restaurants in the country is right here in Minnesota. I haven't seen too many gas stations with sit-down restaurants. The only one I distinctly remember is the one...
Thursday morning, Twin Ports nurses announced their intent to picket, starting June 21. The 15,000 Twin Ports nurses from both St. Luke's and Essentia are seeking contracts they say prioritize patient care at the bedside, not the bottom line of CEOs with million-dollar salaries and their corporate healthcare policies. "Despite...
A popular racetrack in superior, formerly the home of Copper Creek Motorsports Park and "The Apollo" 1/8 mile drag strip, was abandoned roughly 10 years ago. Has recently been purchased and restored to its former glory by local superior resident Brian Johnson. “Yeah, it's something that I wanted my whole...
Hey, we love tourists. We really do. It's obviously a huge industry in our beautiful Northland. I always try to be kind and helpful if someone asks directions or needs some info. Still, sometimes encounters make you shake your head. Like when tourists ask when the whales migrate by. Or like when tourists get too close to wild animals. This exchange had me actually feeling sorry for this lost tourist.
Both the Proctor and Moose Lake/Willow River softball teams would finish as state runners-up on Friday at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Top-seeded Proctor fell in a close Class AA championship game to third seeded Chatfield 3-2. Finishing the season 24-2 the Rails would be welcomed home by a big community showing at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center late Friday night.
A new "Indigenous" solo art exhibition debuted at AICHO's Dr. Robert Powless Cultural Center in Duluth Friday evening. The exhibition features more than 30 large scales paintings by Shaun Chosa, a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa tribal citizen and painter/graphic design artist. The works primarily depict indigenous portraits. “A lot...
On Thursday at North Mankato's Caswell Park both Proctor and Moose Lake/Willow River softball secured spots in their state title games. In the early afternoon Class AA quarterfinals, Sophia Parendo hit a walk-off two run RBI to lift top-seeded Proctor past Pipestone 7-6. Then the Rails would rally to defeat number four Maple Lake 2-1 in the 12th inning thanks to a Payton Rodberg sacrifice fly.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka.
The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened.
(credit: CBS)
No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
Car dealerships have seen people come through their doors looking for other inexpensive vehicle options recently as gas prices have risen yet again to almost five dollars in some areas. Looking for the best gas mileage in cars is the key to the game nowadays. Vehicle owners are wondering if...
As we move through June, WDIO would like to take a moment to congratulate the graduating class of 2022 on a job well done. Your high school years have been full of many challenges and you have persevered. From your academic achievement and successful activities, to your outstanding leadership... You can stand proud.
Chief Mike Tusken announced on Wednesday that he will retire from the Duluth Police Department on August 1. He made the announcement during a press conference at the Public Safety Building, six years after being sworn in as chief. "It's bittersweet. I have a lot of passion for this work,...
Wednesday, before East High School's graduation ceremony started, one student made quite the entrance. As most students arrived to the ceremony by car… Ethan Rentschler, his family, and mentors all arrived to the graduation ceremony by tug boat to honor his passion for the maritime industry. “Incredible, it’s just...
The Minnesota State High School Track & Field meet is underway at St. Michael-Albertville High School and already a few podiums have been topped. On Friday Grand Rapids' Jackson Weston claimed first place in Class AA boy's shot put. His winning throw of 58 feet 2 inches broke a school record held since 1968.
Comments / 0