The scenes we see on the silver screen have long served as inspiration for where we choose to travel. Movies like Sideways put California’s Santa Ynez Valley wine country on the map; Lost in Translation made us want to see Tokyo; and Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Beach took unknown Ko Phi Phi Le island and made it so popular that the Thai government had to close it for three years to allow its collapsing environment time to recover. But for travel inspiration that goes beyond staying in the same hotel or walking on the same stretch of sand as a famous actor, why not try documentaries?

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO