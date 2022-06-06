ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Reverend Deacon Sabri Akman, 80, of Shrewsbury

By Community Advocate
communityadvocate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShrewsbury – Reverend Deacon Sabri Asmar Akman, 80, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Paxton, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, surrounded by a loving family, in the comfort of his home. Reverend Deacon Akman is survived by his loving wife of fifty years, Meryem (Deniz) Akman, two daughters,...

www.communityadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
communityadvocate.com

Rita G. Rotolo, 93, of Shrewsbury

– Rita G. Rotolo (Guiliano) of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7th in Knollwood Nursing Home. Mrs. Rotolo was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 yrs, Armando Rotolo, sister Bella, brother-in-law Rocco Martinelli and daughter-in-law Wendy Rotolo. She leaves two sons, Armand Rotolo & Steven Rotolo of Shrewsbury; and her daughter Lucille “Lue” Willis and her Husband David of Shrewsbury; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Brosnahan, Steven Rotolo Jr, Nick Rotolo, Nicole Willis, Leanne Rotolo, Brian Rotolo, and David Willis; six great grandchildren Joey, Sean, Jackson, Mikey, Braydon, and Tyler.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Eleanor Hannah-Harris, 100, of Shrewsbury

– Eleanor Marie (McMahon) Hannah-Harris, 100, longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022 in the comfort of her son’s home in Ashland. She leaves her loving children, J. Mark Hannah and his wife Kimberly, of Peachtree City, GA, Charles T. Hannah, of Worcester, Paul F. Hannah and his wife Carol, of Ashland, with whom she lived in her final days, and Marie A. Hannah, of Connecticut; her grandchildren, Kyle Hannah and his wife Allison of Virginia, Brett Hannah of California, Ryan Hannah and his wife Sarah of Georgia, Marybeth Hannah of North Andover, Shawn Hannah of New York, Melissa Fuentes, of Whitinsville, Benito Fuentes of Boston, and Nicholas Fuentes and his Fiancé Elizabeth of Connecticut; four great-grandchildren, Rory, Maren, Nathan, and Kamila, and several nieces and nephews. Eleanor was also predeceased by her siblings, Francis, Stanley, and George McMahon; and their parents, Charles T. McMahon and Eva M. (Martel) McMahon.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Grafton and Shrewsbury

– Gordon A. Farmer, 86, formerly of Lake Terrace passed away peacefully on June 6, 2022 at St. Mary Health Care Center in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores D. (Lausen) Farmer; 3 daughters DeAnne Roberts of Terre Haute, Indiana, Frances Graveson and her wife Jenn Albert of Uxbridge, Theresa and her husband Frank Braney III of Northbridge; 8 grandchildren Crystal Brytowski, Steven Roberts, David Roberts, Paul Roberts, Jeffrey Graveson, Frank Braney IV, Meghan Braney, and Emily Braney; 7 great-grandchildren Hailie, Vanessa, Mason, Anna, Colton, Alexander, and Caleb; his brother Donald Farmer and his wife Judy of Tiverton, RI; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Chester B. “Chet” Farmer, a sister Diane Rutana, and his son-in-law Mark Roberts.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Stiliani Predoiu, 88, of Shrewsbury

– Stiliani “Stella” (Vlahos) Predoiu, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away Sunday, June 5, in UMASS Medical Center. Her husband of 40 years, Eugeniu V. Predoiu, MD, passed away in 2014. She leaves her brother, John Evangelos Vlahos of Fayetteville, NC; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, a sister-in-law, and friends.
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shrewsbury, MA
Obituaries
City
Paxton, MA
City
Rutland, MA
City
Shrewsbury, MA
communityadvocate.com

Elizabeth Kelly, 72, of Shrewsbury

– Elizabeth “Beth” (Phinney) Kelly, 72, of Shrewsbury, passed away at her home on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born in Natick, MA, on April 9, 1950, to the late Gerald and Adeitha “Dee-Dee” (Renaghan) Phinney. Beth was a graduate of Natick High School Class...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

WooSox Shrewsbury Night raises $1,100+ for SYFS

SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury Youth & Family Services (SYFS) is getting a $1,165 donation thanks to the Shrewsbury edition of the WooSox’s Town Takeover series on May 22. Five dollars from each of the 233 tickets bought through a special Shrewsbury Night link went to the eventual SYFS contribution.
communityadvocate.com

Anthony P. Scerra, 86, of Marlborough

– Anthony “Tony” Scerra, 86, lifelong resident of Marlborough passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Ferdinand and Josephine (Grasso) Scerra. He graduated from St. Francis Seraphic Seminary in 1953 and served in the Massachusetts National Guard.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Gail F. Bassett, 81, of Marlborough

– Gail Frances (Corcoran) Bassett, 81, of Marlborough, MA died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Richard J. Bassett in 1972 and her son Kenneth Bassett in 1995. Gail was born and raised in Cambridge, MA, daughter...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
communityadvocate.com

Dorothy M. Phaneuf, 84, of Southborough

– Dorothy M. Phaneuf, 84, a longtime resident of Southborough, died in Hospice care in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Dorothy was born in Somerville, MA to the late Elizabeth (Roberts) and Thomas Smith. Raised in Framingham, she graduated from Framingham High School and worked at General Electric in Ashland before marrying Edgar Phaneuf, Jr. in 1959. Dorothy and Edgar were married for 44 years, until his death in 2003. Upon the birth of their daughter, Dorothy chose to be a stay-at-home mother for many years. She was active as a CCD teacher at St. Matthew Church in Southborough and as a Girl Scout Troop Leader.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Irene R. Keegan, 77, formerly of Shrewsbury

– Irene R. (Horton) Keegan, originally of Shrewsbury MA, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL after an unexpected 8-week battle with lung and heart complications. Grandmother, mother, sister, daughter and loving and loyal friend, Irene was born in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts on December 31,1941 to the late...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Maryann Fargo, 81, of Grafton

– Mary Ann Fargo passed away peacefully June 7, 2022 after a long illness, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Worcester, MA in 1941 and spent most of her life in Grafton. As a child, she attended St. Joseph’s school on Hamilton St. in Worcester and graduated...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hazel Bemis, 91, of Northborough

– Hazel Bemis, 91 – loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend – died peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022. Born in Brockton, MA, Hazel was the only child of her parents Clarence and Alice. After graduating from Boston University Hazel worked for the State Department and was...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Church#Reverend#Aramaic#New York Jewelers
communityadvocate.com

Jean E. Dezarn, 95, formerly of Marlborough and Fayville

“The sea does not reward those who are too anxious, too greedy, or too impatient. To dig for treasures shows not only impatience and greed, but a lack of faith. Patience, patience, patience, is what the sea teaches. Patience and faith. One should lie empty, open, choiceless as a beach – waiting for a gift from the sea.”
HAMPTON, NH
communityadvocate.com

Relay for Life of Marlborough/Hudson slated for June 18

MARLBOROUGH/HUDSON – An annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is returning to the area this month with some longtime customs that were missing in recent years. The Relay for Life of Marlborough/Hudson is slated for Saturday, June 18 from noon to 10 p.m. at Marlborough’s Ward Park. Monetary donations are given by teams of walkers and individuals.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police log, June 10 edition

7:35 a.m. Fifth Ave Row. Disturbance. 8:24 a.m. Cherry St. Larceny. 1:12 p.m. Hascall St. Animal complaint. 3:08 p.m. Roman Dr. Animal complaint. 4:00 p.m. Bruce Ave. Animal complaint. 4:15 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 9:21 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV. 9:36 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Suspicious person/MV.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough police log, June 10 edition

9:53 a.m. Homestead Blvd. Parking violation/complaint. 12:34 p.m. E Main St. Suspicious activity. 1:01 p.m. Daania Dr. Well-being check. 2:19 p.m. Mountain View Dr. Disturbance (general). 4:55 p.m. Capt Samuel Forbush Rd. Parking violation/complaint. 5:46 p.m. Arrested, Thomas Briney, 48, of 4 Laurel St., Hubbardston, on warrant. 5:47 p.m. Warren...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
communityadvocate.com

Westborough’s Lake Chauncy to go without lifeguards this summer

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough’s Lake Chauncy beach will not be staffed this summer due to a lifeguard shortage, according to Westborough Recreation Director Jenn Kirkland. Kirkland told the Select Board during its May 24 meeting that the department only had seven new applicants to be a lifeguard. Two of those individuals had limited availability.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Grafton police log, June 10 edition

12:50 a.m. Forest Ln. Ambulance – medical. 1:09 a.m. Sean Mikeal Way. Disturbance – neighbor. 7:10 a.m. Maxwell Dr. Ambulance – medical. 11:11 a.m. Creeper Hill Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 2:29 p.m. Bicknell Rd. Road hazard. 6:17 p.m. Providence Rd. Motor vehicle stop. 6:53 p.m. Worcester St....
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough girls tennis beats Walpole, continues playoff run

WESTBOROUGH – Westborough’s girls tennis season will continue after a 5-0 sweep of Walpole in their Round of 32 state tournament match on Tuesday. The second-ranked Rangers hosted this contest, facing off against 31st-ranked Walpole at home in Westborough. They solidified the win, punching a ticket to the...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Algonquin senior wins Assabet Valley Mastersingers scholarship

NORTHBOROUGH – The Assabet Valley Mastersingers recently awarded their 2022 Choral Scholar Award to Algonquin Regional High School Senior Hannah O’Grady. The scholarship, which is worth $500, is awarded to local high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary support and participation in choral music and who plan to continue working with choral music in college.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy